Rensselaer County District Attorney and District Attorneys Association of the State of New York President Mary Pat Donnelly said, “New Yorkers cannot tolerate hate crimes. Enhanced funding for the Securing Communities Against Hate Crimes program will help protect vulnerable hate crime targets, including churches, synagogues, mosques and other community institutions all over New York State. Now, more than ever, resources are needed for increased and improved security as well as for additional security training. New York State's residents and visitors of all faiths and backgrounds deserve to feel safe and this funding is critical to ensuring public safety and protecting our residents and their families who are exercising their right to worship.”

Queens District Attorney Melinda Katz said, “Governor Kathy Hochul has maintained a keen focus on meeting the safety needs of New York’s many communities. As District Attorney of the nation’s most diverse county, my mission is to protect every member of our community — both by preventing harm and ensuring accountability. At a time of an alarming rise in hate crimes, particularly anti-Jewish incidents, this is a challenge that demands urgent action from all sides. Modern security tools can mean the difference between an unsolved case and a successful prosecution. By investing in safety now, we send a clear message: we stand with every community affected by hate, and we will not allow fear to take hold.”

Staten Island District Attorney Michael McMahon said, “Amid heightened threats and rising acts of hate both here at home and abroad, protecting Staten Island's houses of worship, religious schools, public spaces and other at-risk sites has never been more important. The Securing Communities Against Hate Grant Program has been instrumental in strengthening safety and security measures for local community organizations and now, thanks to Governor Hochul's leadership, over $70 million dollars is available to help prevent hate crimes and protect New York's State's nonprofit community and civic centers, cultural museums, day care centers, and other nonprofit organizations. And while my office will continue to prosecute those who commit hate crimes on our shores to the fullest extent of the law, we thank Governor Hochul for investing in the safety and security of the very same organizations who help bring Staten Island's diverse communities together.”

Manhattan Borough President Brad Hoylman-Sigal said, “Everyone deserves to feel safe in their communities – no matter their religion, race, sexual orientation, or ethnicity. I’m deeply appreciative to Governor Hochul for her landmark $70 million commitment to protect community nonprofits most at risk of hate crimes, including through funding critical physical and cyber security programs. Together, we will combat the scourge of hate affecting our city and ensure New York remains a safe home for all.”

New York City Council Speaker Julie Menin said, “At a time of rising hate and global tensions, this record investment is both necessary and timely. Community and cultural institutions are the backbone of our neighborhoods, and New Yorkers deserve to gather, worship and learn without fear. The Council has made combating hate a core priority through our recently passed legislative package that strengthens protections around houses of worship and schools, and I thank Governor Hochul for continuing to invest in the safety of communities most at risk.”

New York City Councilmember Eric Dinowitz said, “I commend Governor Hochul for this monumental investment in the communities most vulnerable to acts of hate. With grants up to $250,000 available for security cameras, lighting and training, we are ensuring that every house of worship and daycare in New York City is a safe haven.”

New York City Councilmember Yusef Salaam said, “As Chair of the Committee to Combat Hate, I commend Governor Hochul’s record $70 million commitment to protecting the nonprofits, houses of worship and cultural institutions at the heart of our communities. No New Yorker should have to fear violence for who they are or what they believe. I urge every eligible organization in District 9 to apply before the July 8 deadline.”

CEO of Teach Coalition Sydney Altfield said, “We are grateful to Governor Hochul for releasing $70 million through the Securing Communities Against Hate Crimes program. Her continued yearly investment in protecting vulnerable communities, especially at a time of rising antisemitism and faith-based hate, reflects the urgency of this moment and the need for sustained action. This funding will play a critical role in helping ensure that children, families, and the schools, houses of worship and community institutions they depend on remain safe.”

UJA Federation of New York CEO Eric S. Goldstein said, "At a time of sharply rising antisemitism, we are deeply grateful for Governor Hochul’s leadership and commitment to protecting the Jewish community. Governor Hochul’s funding for the Securing Communities Against Hate Crimes program reflects her strong resolve to combat hate and ensure public safety.”

American Jewish Committee CEO Ted Deutch said, “At a moment when Jewish communities are facing ongoing and disproportionate threats, Governor Hochul’s leadership in prioritizing $70 million to strengthen the Securing Communities Against Hate Crimes program is vital. We are grateful for the Governor’s continued focus on protecting vulnerable communities and addressing antisemitism head-on.”

Council of Peoples Organization (COPO) CEO Mohammad Razvi said, “ At a time when many communities feel vulnerable, it is essential that people of all faiths can live and worship without fear. These investments are needed to strengthen security and protect those most at risk. We are proud to stand with Governor Hochul to ensure every New Yorker feels safe and respected.”

Agudath Israel of America, Director of New York Government Affairs, Rabbi Yeruchim Silber said, “With antisemitism and other forms of hate increasing exponentially, vulnerable communities are feeling ever more at risk. We thank Governor Hochul for delivering this crucial funding that will serve to protect our most at risk institutions.”

JCRC-NY, CEO, Mark Treyger said, “The rise in antisemitic attacks against Jewish New Yorkers, after another year in which more than half of reported hate crimes in the city targeted Jews, cannot be ignored. The Governor’s $70 million investment in the Securing Communities Against Hate Crimes program underscores her unwavering commitment to protecting vulnerable New Yorkers and combating antisemitism. JCRC-NY is grateful to Governor Hochul for her leadership, and stands ready to work with government partners to help build a safer, more inclusive New York for all.”

Bishop Matthew Heyd said, “Thanks to Governor Hochul for her commitment to keep all New Yorkers safe. In a time of rising global tensions, everyone must be able to enter their house of worship without fear of injury, intimidation, or blocked access.”