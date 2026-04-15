Cooling Assistance Applications Now Available

Governor Kathy Hochul today announced that vulnerable New Yorkers can begin applying for cooling assistance through the Home Energy Assistance Program (HEAP) beginning on April 15. This comes as the Trump administration is defending its 2027 budget request to eliminate federal funding for the Low-Income Home Energy Assistance Program (LIHEAP), which provides 100 percent federally-funded benefits that help more than 1.4 million New York households heat and cool their homes each year through New York’s HEAP.

“From illegal tariffs to gutting health care for millions of Americans, and now the War with Iran, Donald Trump and Washington Republicans continue to make life harder and more expensive for hard-working families,” Governor Hochul said. “Now, the President is trying to eliminate the federal Low Income Home Energy Assistance Program and send Americans' utility bills skyrocketing. I'm calling on our Republican Congressional delegation to stand up, show some guts, and protect their constituents they were sent to Washington to represent.”

HEAP helps families, individuals, and vulnerable New Yorkers across the state. A breakdown of HEAP data by Congressional district underscores the fact that all communities in New York State count on this assistance to heat and cool their homes.

This is not the first time HEAP has been under attack at the federal level under the Trump Administration. Last fall’s federal government shutdown threatened the program's ability to operate just as cold winter temperatures began to set in and led to a one-month delay in the opening of the application window for HEAP heating assistance. The President’s budget proposal last year also attempted to eliminate federal funding for the proven-successful historically bipartisan LIHEAP and was ultimately rejected. As New York State continues to combat rising energy costs and opens the application window for HEAP cooling assistance, which will connect New Yorkers with important resources during warmer weather months, Governor Hochul once again calls on Washington Republicans to reject the president's cruel proposal, instead of playing at defending the program with rhetoric only, which will only worsen costs for New Yorkers, not reduce them.

Overseen by the Office of Temporary and Disability Assistance, the cooling assistance program will pay for an air conditioner for eligible households that include someone who has a documented medical condition worsened by extreme heat and humidity, or households with young children or older adults.

New York State Office of Temporary and Disability Assistance Commissioner Barbara C. Guinn said, “High temperatures can put some of our fellow New Yorkers, including older adults and children, in grave danger. I urge anyone who may be eligible for this potentially lifesaving benefit to apply as soon as possible.”

New York State Energy Research and Development Authority President and CEO Doreen M. Harris said, “As Governor Hochul continues to prioritize affordability, the Home Energy Assistance Program (HEAP) helps New Yorkers address energy costs while keeping homes cool when temperatures rise. Extreme heat can hit hard, and unexpectedly, however taking the simple steps to apply now will reap benefits in a few months’ time with program participants having greater indoor comfort and control of their energy use throughout the summer.”

Senate Minority Leader Charles Schumer said, “I fight hard every year to fund the Low-Income Home Energy Assistance Program because it helps vulnerable seniors and families stay warm in the winter and cool in hot summer months. It is appalling that President Trump once again seeks to gut LIHEAP, which helps so many of our neighbors in need, especially in the face of the rising energy costs triggered by his reckless war. I am fighting to protect federal funding for LIHEAP to ensure residents in every corner of the Empire State can tap into the support they need to deal with rising costs. I’m grateful for Governor Hochul’s work ensuring vulnerable New Yorkers can continue to access the resources they need to make ends meet.”

Senator Kirsten Gillibrand said, “As the Trump administration pours hard-earned taxpayer dollars into endless wars abroad and hands out massive tax breaks to billionaires and giant corporations, President Trump refuses to help millions of hardworking American families who are struggling as utility bills skyrocket. President Trump’s attempt to eliminate LIHEAP is unacceptable. I am grateful to Governor Hochul for her work to keep New Yorkers cool, and I will continue to fight the Trump administration’s efforts to undermine this crucial program.”

House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries said, “The cruel proposal from the Trump administration to eliminate the Low-Income Home Energy Assistance Program will make it harder for everyday Americans to afford their energy needs at a time when utility costs have skyrocketed because of harmful Republican policies. Just like we successfully reversed LIHEAP cuts last year, House Democrats will fight this toxic budget scheme and ensure it never sees the light of day. Every single New York Republican in Congress will have to answer to their constituents about their sycophantic support for the President’s plan to rip away this life-sustaining and life-saving funding that over a million New Yorkers depend on to make ends meet.”

Representative Grace Meng said, “I call on President Trump to immediately abandon his efforts to eliminate federal funding for LIHEAP. Many vulnerable New Yorkers depend heavily on the cooling assistance they receive, and with summer around the corner, this relief is desperately needed to help families, seniors and young children stay cool during high temperatures and high humidity. Taking away this funding would be unconscionable and cruel and drive-up utility bills even further. I will fight this in Congress and encourage eligible New Yorkers to apply for HEAP now that the application period has opened.”

Representative Joe Morelle said, “At a time when costs are already too high, eliminating LIHEAP would put millions of Americans at risk and make it even harder for working families to make ends meet. I’m grateful to Governor Hochul for her leadership in expanding access to this lifesaving assistance, and I will continue using my position on the House Appropriations Committee to fight for and protect these critical resources so they remain available to those who need them most.”

Representative Pat Ryan said, “Costs are rising across the board because of Trump’s policies — now, the Administration is trying to cut critical funding right before the summer months. It’s cruel, wrong, and puts even more pressure on hardworking New Yorkers struggling to make ends meet. Nobody should have to choose between their utility bill and putting food on the table — but that’s exactly what Trump’s cut will do. I’ve gone to bat against our local utility company when they try to take advantage of Hudson Valley families — and I’ll do the same with the President. LIHEAP is an essential, life-saving program, and I will not rest until we ensure that New Yorkers remain covered.”

Representative Tom Suozzi said, “It is entirely unacceptable that efforts in Washington could jeopardize access to energy assistance as temperatures rise. Programs such as LIHEAP serve as a vital lifeline for seniors, families, and struggling Long Islanders trying to stay safe during extreme heat. No household should be left without support because of political decisions in Washington. We must ensure these resources remain available to those who need them most.”

Representative George Latimer said, “As energy costs continue to rise, New Yorkers are feeling the pressure on their paychecks to afford their basic needs. At the same time, the Trump administration and congressional Republicans are slashing federal funding for programs that support those struggling to make ends meet. I am proud to live in New York where a true leader like Governor Hochul is ensuring that New Yorkers can receive cooling assistance through the Home Energy Assistance Program (HEAP). Programs like LIHEAP and HEAP are essential and Congress must protect this critical funding. As temperatures rise this summer, government programs that help with energy bills are lifelines for families across the state."

Representative John W. Mannion said, “The American people want lower costs - not costly wars, not reckless tariffs, and not policies that make it harder to keep the lights on or stay cool in the summer. But that’s exactly what we’re seeing from Donald Trump and his enablers in Washington. They’ve driven up costs and made life more difficult for working families, and now they’re trying to eliminate LIHEAP, taking away a lifeline from seniors, young children, and families who need it the most — all to pay for tax breaks for billionaires. I’ll keep fighting alongside Governor Hochul to protect this critical program and lower costs for the people of Central New York and the Mohawk Valley.”

State Senator Kevin Parker said, “Washington should be working to lower costs for working families, not stripping away critical support like the Low-Income Home Energy Assistance Program. Any effort by the federal government to eliminate this program is a direct failure of its responsibility to protect the most vulnerable Americans. These are seniors, children, and families with medical needs who cannot simply ‘weather the heat’ without real consequences. Eliminating this funding would leave thousands of New Yorkers exposed to dangerous summer conditions with nowhere to turn. As the Chair of energy and telecommunications, I have fought to ensure that our state prioritizes affordability, access, and public safety, and I will continue to stand on the front lines pushing back against these reckless proposals. We’ve defeated these cuts before, and we will do it again, because protecting the people of New York is not optional, it is our duty.”

State Senator Roxanne Persaud said, “The HEAP benefit continues to be a reliable support for households across New York," says State Senator Roxanne J. Persaud. "We have seen the need grow across the state, so by opening the cooling assistance application to eligible residents on April 15, we are ensuring New Yorkers have the support they need to stay in a comfortable indoor environment despite the federal proposals that put this essential program at risk.”

Assemblymember Didi Barrett said, “HEAP is a lifeline for more than 1.4 million New Yorkers, and the federal efforts to cut this vital program will have devastating impacts for my constituents and people across the state. I commend Governor Hochul for her advocacy and leadership in ensuring that the HEAP Cooling Assistance application opens, and encourage eligible residents to apply for this program that will help pay for air conditioning in the warm weather ahead.”

Assemblymember Maritza Davila said, “Governor Kathy Hochul’s announcement opening HEAP cooling assistance today is a critical step to protect the most vulnerable New Yorkers. Programs like HEAP are essential lifelines for seniors, families with young children, and individuals with medical conditions, and I commend the Governor for expanding access to this vital program that helps provide air conditioners and keep households cool. At a time when the federal government is proposing cuts to LIHEAP, we must stand firm in protecting this program for the more than 1.4 million New Yorkers who rely on it each year.”

To qualify for the federally funded program, applicants must meet HEAP eligibility criteria and income thresholds, which vary by household size, and include at least one member of the household who suffers from a medical condition aggravated by extreme heat, or is under age 6, or over age 60.

Applications for cooling assistance can be submitted on April 15 and will continue to be accepted until funding runs out. Cooling assistance is provided on a first-come, first-served basis. The program covers the cost of an air conditioning unit, or fan, and installation by a participating HEAP vendor.

By accepting applications as early as mid-April, many of those who qualify can have their unit installed before the hottest of the summer weather arrives.

Over the past five years, more than 100,000 households in New York State have received cooling assistance totaling nearly $80 million.

Residents outside of New York City can apply by contacting their local department of social services by phone or in person. New York City residents can apply in person at a local Human Resources Administration (HRA) Benefit Access Center, by phone, or online at access.nyc.gov.