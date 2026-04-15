Statement from the Montgomery County Council on the 2026 Legislative Session

MARYLAND, April 15 - For Immediate Release: Tuesday, April 14, 2026

ROCKVILLE, Md., April 14, 2026—Montgomery County Council President Natali Fani-González issued the following statement thanking the members of the Montgomery County Delegation for their work during the 2026 legislative session of the Maryland General Assembly.

“The Montgomery County Council thanks the members of the Montgomery County Delegation for their tireless efforts during the 2026 legislative session. We appreciate our partners for their leadership in advancing policies focused on housing, transit, public safety, and more, as well as approving a budget that supports County priorities.

“In light of a challenging economic landscape, we are thrilled that the County will be receiving more than $1.21 billion in state aid to bolster our schools, public safety, critical health and social services,and economic initiatives. These investments will support the diverse needs of Montgomery County communities.

“The delegation has delivered on high-priorities projects, including assistance to fund the redevelopment of the 4th District Police Station in Glenmont. Other investments include key projects for Montgomery County Public Schools and Montgomery College, ensuring safe, modern facilities for our students to learn and thrive.

“Maryland continues to lead by example by advancing legislation that defends democracy and the constitutional rights of everyone in our community. After years of advocacy, I’m proud that the General Assembly passed significant bills protecting the immigrant community: terminating 287 (g) agreements with ICE, prohibiting the use of face coverings by law enforcement officers, and passing the Data Privacy Act and Community Trust Act. These major pieces of legislation complement each other at aiming to protect immigrant community members and build trust with law enforcement.

“The General Assembly also passed legislation that advances regulatory certainty for housing projects, juvenile justice reform, and lowers utility bills for Marylanders.

“We look forward to continuing to work collaboratively with the Montgomery County Delegation to support our County priorities and all our residents.”

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