Hydrolix Powers AWS Agentic Intelligent Operations for Streaming Media

CDN Insights by Hydrolix Hydrolix.io

Hydrolix enables AI agents to query unsampled streaming telemetry in seconds turning hours of manual troubleshooting into instant, automated resolution.

The shift to agentic operations in media and entertainment is not theoretical; it is the defining infrastructure challenge of 2026.” — Simon Ouderkirk

PORTLAND, OR, UNITED STATES, April 16, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Hydrolix, the real-time, global-scale data platform, today announced it’s powering the Agentic Intelligent Operations for Streaming Media, an AWS reference architecture and live demonstration debuting at NAB Show 2026 in Las Vegas. The solution, built on Amazon Bedrock AgentCore and the AWS Strands SDK, showcases how AI agents can monitor, troubleshoot, and resolve streaming quality failures autonomously, and in seconds, when connected to full-fidelity, real-time data.The NAB Show demonstration is part of AWS's broader agentic operations initiative for media and entertainment, featuring five AWS Partner solutions that together span the full chain of live broadcast and OTT workflows. Hydrolix serves as the streaming analytics data layer, providing the high-speed ingest and sub-second natural language query performance via MCP that AI agents require to make real-time operational decisions.Live events which include sports, award shows, and breaking news have zero tolerance for playback failure. Yet identifying root causes across complex delivery chains can take hours. Traditional monitoring tools create silos between technical infrastructure and viewer experience data, leaving engineers blind to which issues drive abandonment and revenue loss.Research consistently shows that up to 90 percent of viewers will abandon a stream within seconds of a buffering event. For large-scale live events, even a brief, localized degradation can translate directly into subscriber churn and damaged advertiser relationships. The operational gap between detecting a problem and resolving it is where revenue disappears.Streaming services need more than dashboards. They need systems that can identify failure, trace root cause, and trigger resolution automatically, at the speed of the stream.The AWS Agentic Intelligent Operations architecture deployed at NAB 2026 brings together specialized AI agents, each assigned to a distinct layer of the delivery chain: contribution, transcoding, distribution, and viewer experience. These agents communicate, correlate signals, and surface resolution paths, not after the fact, but while the event is live.Hydrolix is the data foundation that makes this possible. Via its newly available MCP (Model Context Protocol) server, Hydrolix gives Amazon Bedrock agents direct, natural language access to complete telemetry from Amazon CloudFront, AWS Elemental MediaLive, AWS Elemental MediaTailor, and AWS Web Application Firewall (WAF). Queries that would previously require hours of data analysis return in seconds, enabling agents to detect failures, identify root causes, and implement targeted retention strategies in real time."The shift to agentic operations in media and entertainment is not theoretical; it is the defining infrastructure challenge of 2026," said Simon Ouderkirk, VP of Product, Hydrolix. "What makes this moment significant is that the architectural decisions we made years ago, such as full-fidelity data retention, sub-second query performance, and cost-efficient storage at any scale, turn out to be exactly what AI agents need to do real work. We built Hydrolix for this."Most streaming analytics platforms force trade-offs: they sample data to control costs, experience query latency to manage large data sets, or retain logs only for short windows to limit storage expenses. Each of those compromises is acceptable for retrospective reporting. None of them is acceptable for AI agents operating in real time.Hydrolix was built to eliminate those trade-offs. The platform ingests high-volume telemetry at full fidelity without sampling or dropping, and stores it cost-efficiently for as long as operators need it. Queries across billions of events return in seconds, not minutes. The MCP server integration means Bedrock agents interact with that data using natural language, without requiring engineering teams to write new query infrastructure for every AI use case.This combination of complete data, fast access, and agent-native connectivity is what distinguishes Hydrolix within the media and entertainment stack. Hydrolix is not a monitoring tool or an analytics dashboard. It is the infrastructure that makes agentic operations real."Effective AI agents are only as good as the data they can access," said Todd Persen, CTO of Hydrolix. "Our MCP server gives AWS Bedrock agents direct access to the complete streaming telemetry picture. This includes every CDN log, every player event, and every WAF signal, without approximation. When you remove data latency and data gaps from the equation, agents can do things that were previously impossible."At the NAB Show 2026, the Agentic Intelligent Operations demonstration will be live at the AWS booth, #W1701, in Las Vegas. The demo illustrates how AI agents, operating across broadcast and OTT workflows, can achieve full-chain observability from contribution to distribution. In the demonstration, a simulated live streaming degradation event is detected, including its root cause, and resolved by the agent system, without human intervention. Hydrolix CDN Insights serves as the streaming analytics layer, supplying Bedrock agents with real-time, unsampled telemetry from Amazon CloudFront and associated AWS media services. The solution is available today for AWS customers in the media and entertainment sector.The NAB Show takes place April 5–9, 2026, at the Las Vegas Convention Center. Visit Hydrolix at the AWS booth to see the live demonstration.At the show, Hydrolix’s Ouderkirk will also be co-presenting a real use case with NVIDIA Principal Engineer Jonathan Mercereau, on Monday, April 20 at 12:00 PM in room W211-W212.For more information visit NAB Show's official website About Hydrolix : Hydrolix is a real-time streaming data platform built for the scale, speed, and economics of high-volume log analytics. Designed for media and entertainment, CDN operators, and digital infrastructure teams, Hydrolix enables organizations to ingest, store, and query telemetry at full fidelity without sampling, without latency, and without the cost structure of legacy observability tools. Hydrolix CDN Insights provides origin-to-edge visibility across Amazon CloudFront, AWS WAF, and AWS Elemental services.Media Contact(s):Abby Ross, Head of Corporate Communications, Hydrolixabby@hydrolix.io

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.