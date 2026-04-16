The ImpEx Collection Edition Five Arrives to the US

Introducing The ImpEx Collection Edition Five

The ImpEx Collection Edition Five invites you to indulge in 40+ years of combined industry experience, offering unique wood treatments & spectacular liquid.

SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, CA, UNITED STATES, April 16, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Sam Filmus and Chris Uhde of ImpEx Beverages announced with excitement today the release of the latest Edition of their Independent bottling line, The ImpEx Collection Edition Five features eleven “gems” for fans of the brand to experience; eight Scotches, two World Single Malts, and one extremely special 18 yo rum.When asked about Edition Five, Sam Filmus, Keeper of the Quaich and President of ImpEx Beverages, said, “With Edition Four of The ImpEx Collection we really tried to curate something that allowed the distilleries unique signatures to shine through in their simplest form, primarily bottling second fill casks. Edition Five is a compilation of some really incredible wine casks, allowing connoisseurs to experience what magic can occur when the distillate is influenced by these special and unique notes to deliver complex (yet balanced) flavor profiles.”Scotch:The ImpEx Collection 2008 17 yo Linkwood Chateau Margaux Red Wine Barrique #14547252 bottles, 58% abv.The ImpEx Collection 2010 14 yo Teaninich Margaux Red Wine Barrique #721395275 bottles, 57.9% abv.The ImpEx Collection 2011 13 yo Blair Athol 1st Fill Hogshead #304172233 bottles, 56.3% abv.The ImpEx Collection 2011 14 yo Ardmore ex-Bourbon Barrel #802498163 bottles, 59.2% abv.The ImpEx Collection 2011 14 yo Burnside Blended Malt Chateau Latour Barrique #24789261 bottles, 63.8% abv.The ImpEx Collection 2011 14 yo Dailuaine Quarter Cask #313842161 bottles, 54% abv.The ImpEx Collection 2013 11 yo Teaninich ex-Bourbon Barrel #707207243 bottles, 56.8% abv.The ImpEx Collection 2019 4 yo Isle of Raasay Peated Manzanilla Cask #1195276 bottles, 60.3% abv. (93 points Whisky Advocate, Gold Medal, 94 points - San Francisco World Spirits Competition)World Single MaltThe ImpEx Collection 2018 6 yo Spirit of Yorkshire ex-Madeira Single Cask #3152274 bottles, 52.7% abv. (92 points Whisky Advocate; Gold Medal - Enthusiast Report International Spirits Competition)The ImpEx Collection 2020 3 yo Pokeno 1st Fill Amontillado Cask #26330 bottles, 58.5% abv. (93 points Whisky Advocate; Best of Category, ADI International Spirits Competition; Gold Medal, 90 points – San Francisco World Spirits Competition)Rum:The ImpEx Collection 2005 18 yo Long Pond Rum Cask #20 VRW194 bottles, 58.6% abv. (Platinum Medal, Best Rum, 98 points - Las Vegas Global Spirit Awards; Double Gold Medal - Enthusiast Report International Spirits Competition)Since its debut in 2021, expressions from The ImpEx Collection have brought home twenty-three Gold or better medals from renowned competitions including San Francisco World Spirits Competition, Ultimate Spirits Challenge, Whiskies of the World Awards, Las Vegas Global Spirit Competition, Whisky Ring Awards, Enthusiast Report International Spirits Competition, ADI International Spirits Competition, and Whiskey and Barrel Nite Consumer Choice Awards. Additionally, they have received twenty-eight 90+ scores from Whisky Advocate and other respected reviewers including two Top 10 of the year inductions in the whisky and rum categories.Excited consumers can discover the ‘Gems’ from The ImpEx Collection Edition Five from specialty retailers across the US. For more information on these beautiful Single Casks, please email ImpEx Beverages at Office@ImpExBev.com for an individual and personalized response.About The ImpEx CollectionThe ImpEx Collection is a labor of love derived from the heart of Sam Filmus, President and Managing Director of ImpEx Beverages.He, along with his business partner Chris Uhde, spend a great amount of time and passion selecting the casks that go into each bottle that you find on the shelf of The ImpEx Collection. Whether you find yourself looking for a dram of rare and unique whisky or your search includes a rum or mezcal, you can be sure that each bottle of The ImpEx Collection will take your passion for a spirit to new heights.The high expectations for quality and taste that Sam and Chris possess can be found in each sip of delicious juice. While we unveil the offerings from TheImpEx Collection, we hope you will find the taste and style that suits you best.

Discover the passion and the story behind how The ImpEx Collection came to be!

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