ImpEx Beverages Announces Price Reductions for 2025 with the Consumer in Mind

SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, CA, UNITED STATES, January 10, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- ImpEx Beverages President and Managing Director, Sam Filmus, announced today the plan for price reductions on multiple expressions from 12 of the brands they import to the United States.This unprecedented move comes at the tail end of a year filled with uncertainty and challenges facing the US consumer and impacting their buying choices.Beginning in January, ImpEx has decided to reduce the price on 29 items that are sold through their distribution network across the country in order to increase accessibility for consumers in the markets being served by US retailers.When asked about the motivation behind the reduction, Sam Filmus, Keeper of the Quaich and President of ImpEx Beverages, said, “We have watched the impact 2024 has had on this industry globally. Seeing how economic challenges and political uncertainty have created changes in the spending and buying habits of the US consumer we knew we had to do something to reward the loyal supporters of our brands and show them how much we value their trust in the expressions we bring to them on the shelf. We know that it is an honor to provide such beautiful and unique world spirits offerings, and we wanted to show that gratitude to the very people who make it possible for us to continue on this journey. At a time when it feels like price increases are so common, we wanted to do something different. We dug deep and found a way to sharpen our pencils for what we hope will be a meaningful impact. It was just the right thing to do.”As we embark upon a new year with new possibilities, consumers can look forward to finding an average 13% reduction on favorites from Ardnamurchan, Black Tot, Filey Bay, Kilchoman, Lochlea, MacNair's Exploration Rum, M&H, Nc'nean, Pōkeno, Port Askaig, GlenAllachie, and Wolfburn.For more information on these beautiful Single Malts and Rums, including where to buy, please email ImpEx Beverages at Office@ImpExBev.com for an individual and personalized response.About ImpEx BeveragesIn 2008, a new chapter began for Sam Filmus, after years in the business captaining JVS Imports. With ImpEx Beverages, his vision was to import premium and rare Spirits from around the world, with a special emphasis on the best of what Scotland has to offer.In 2018, Chris Uhde joined Sam as his business partner in ImpEx Beverages and together they have expanded the portfolio and vision for ImpEx.Now, ImpEx boasts an impressive portfolio, including some of the most notable small to medium sized distilleries and independent bottlers.ImpEx Beverages imports Whisky, Gin, Rum, and Mezcal from Scotland, Japan, Israel, Mexico, England, the Caribbean, India, and New Zealand with future anticipated additions from unexpected destinations. We also feature a fine line of Liqueurs and Cordials produced in the US.

