NASCUS and Critical Ops Launch the 2026 Fraud School

The National Association of State Credit Union Supervisors (NASCUS), in partnership with Critical Ops, announce their inaugural Fraud School in Columbus, OH.

Fraud risk is becoming more complex, and organizations need clear, practical ways to respond.” — Chelsea Treboniak, Owner of Critical Ops

ARLINGTON, VA, UNITED STATES, April 15, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The National Association of State Credit Union Supervisors (NASCUS), in partnership with Critical Ops , announce the launch of the 2026 Fraud School, which will take place on October 13–14, 2026, at the Ohio Chamber of Commerce in Columbus, OH.Fraud risk continues to evolve across the financial services landscape, with credit unions facing increasingly complex threats, including account takeovers, check fraud, deepfakes, and payment manipulation. The 2026 Fraud School aims to address these realities with a practical, structured approach that emphasizes governance, documentation, and defensibility.NASCUS and Critical Ops will host this two-day, in-person event, bringing together credit union leaders, fraud investigators, and regulators to examine today’s fraud environment and the institutional controls necessary to manage it.“Fraud risk is becoming more complex, and organizations need clear, practical ways to respond,” said Chelsea Treboniak, Owner of Critical Ops. “This event will help organizations understand their exposure, strengthen oversight, and apply what they learn within their own institutions.”Over two days, participants will dig into today’s fraud landscape, governance roles, and board accountability, while identifying key areas of exposure. The event also focuses on response and preparedness, including building a fraud playbook, running risk assessments, and working through real-world scenarios.Participants will hear from practitioners and industry experts, including:Robert Villaneuva, Q6 CyberLon Varns, Aries Fraud SolutionsRonan Burke, InscribeHailey Windham, SardineDan Sutton, Kemba Credit UnionSpace is limited for this event. Additional information can be found by visiting NASCUS.org/events-training or criticalops.com/event/fraud-school/.

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