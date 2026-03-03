Critical Infrastructure Conference Offers Contact Hours or Grad Credit for Educators

CIM 2026 Energy x Security Conference

4th annual CIM Conference is May 28–29, 2026 in Dublin, Ohio, spotlighting AI, energy, security, and workforce development.

Ohio is at the heart of the historic shift in infrastructure, energy, and artificial intelligence” — Chad Treboniak, Critical Ops

DUBLIN, OH, UNITED STATES, March 3, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- As Ohio rapidly emerges as a national hub for artificial intelligence, energy, and data center development, the 4th annual Critical Infrastructure Modernization (CIM) Conference will bring together executives, educators, and public and private sector leaders on May 28–29, 2026, at The Exchange at Bridge Park in Dublin, Ohio.Organized by Critical Ops, an Ohio-based consulting firm, CIM provides targeted professional learning and strategic insight into the infrastructure and technologies shaping the state’s economic future. This year’s conference focuses on energy, security, and artificial intelligence, using data centers as a real-world case study to explore workforce needs, infrastructure demands, and emerging career pathways.Ohio’s data center industry alone supported more than 95,000 jobs and contributed $11.8 billion to the state’s GDP in 2024, with projections reaching more than 132,000 jobs by 2030. This growth is closely tied to priorities identified by JobsOhio, including energy leadership, artificial intelligence, advanced manufacturing, and aerospace and defense. These sectors are driving billions in investment and creating high-demand career opportunities for Ohio’s next generation.Recognizing the importance of preparing students for these careers, The Ohio Academy of Science and the Research Center for Educational Technology at Kent State University have partnered with Critical Ops for the second consecutive year to provide professional development contact hours and a graduate credit option for K–12 educators attending CIM. The partnership helps educators translate real-world industry developments into classroom learning, ensuring students are prepared for emerging workforce opportunities.“Kent State is very excited to be a partner for CIM 2026,” said Annette Kratcoski, Ph.D., Director, Research Center for Educational Technology, Kent State University. “This conference gives K–12 educators a rare opportunity to connect classroom learning with the technologies, industries, and workforce skills shaping Ohio’s future. Teachers will leave with deeper insight, real-world context, and ideas they can immediately translate into meaningful learning experiences for their students.”“As the Education Category Sponsor for CIM 2026, The Ohio Academy of Science is excited to highlight the education-to-industry continuum by supporting scientific discovery, technological design, and how research translates into applied innovation, workforce readiness, and real-world deployment across Ohio,” said Michael Woytek, Executive Director, The Ohio Academy of Science. “The Ohio Academy of Science and CIM 2026 share a common vision for connecting discovery, talent, and implementation.”The collaboration builds on momentum from the 2025 CIM Conference, which focused on advanced manufacturing and unmanned aircraft systems under the theme “Getting to Made in America.” That event drew 275 executives from 189 organizations and helped catalyze drone education programs across multiple Ohio school districts, reaching more than 1,000 students.CIM 2026 will address urgent infrastructure challenges, including rising energy demand from AI and data centers, cybersecurity risks facing critical systems, and emerging technologies reshaping industry. Speakers include Kevin Kalkwarf of Google and former Major League Baseball player and World Series mental performance coach Zach Sorensen, who will share leadership insights applicable to high-stakes infrastructure environments.“Ohio is at the heart of the historic shift in infrastructure, energy, and artificial intelligence,” said Chad Treboniak, Strategic Planner at Critical Ops. “We are building direct connections between educators and the industries creating Ohio’s future. When educators understand where the economy is going, students, schools, and communities all benefit.”Educators attending the conference can earn up to nine professional development contact hours at no cost through The Ohio Academy of Science. A separate post-conference graduate credit hour option is available through Kent State University.For professional development contact hours, educators should contact The Ohio Academy of Science. For graduate credit information, educators should contact Kent State University’s Research Center for Educational Technology. Additional conference information and registration details are available at https://criticalops.com

