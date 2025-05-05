Won-Door FireGuard Slim™: A smart, affordable replacement for traditional fire-rated swing doors

FireGuard Slim before and after installation

Slim allows architects to create open and inviting buildings while offering trouble-free operation. With no exposed hardware, the concealed Slim system virtually eliminates maintenance costs.” — Johnny Cordero, General Manager , Won-Door

SALT LAKE CITY, UT, UNITED STATES, May 5, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Won-Door has introduced the new FireGuard Slim ™ door model, a cost-effective, accordion-style door designed to replace traditional fire-rated swing doors. FireGuard Slim enhances the design appeal and traffic flow of narrow-corridor and small-opening applications.According to Won-Door General Manager Johnny Cordero, “Slim allows architects to create open and inviting buildings while offering trouble-free operation. With no exposed hardware, the concealed Slim system virtually eliminates maintenance costs. Plus, it is easier to install and service than swing doors, saving time and money.”Connected to the building's master alarm, the door deploys automatically when an emergency arises. When in an open position, Slim allows full visibility of hallways and utilization of the full corridor width for unobstructed traffic flow. Specifier’s options include up to a 90-minute fire rating and openings up to 9 feet wide and 8 feet tall. The optional SE designation allows for use at the point of access to an elevator car which satisfies the UL 1784 Air Leakage requirement without the use of an artificial bottom seal.“The new FireGuard Slim deploys only when needed and replaces the more cumbersome and visually unappealing, traditional swing doors,” Mr. Cordero says. “This system has been designed with the needs of visionary design professionals in mind AND is also a cost-effective and practical solution for owners and property managers.”For more information, contact Jason Vick, Brand Manager at jvick@wondoor.com or 801-419-6336.About Won-Door CorporationIn 1962 Salt Lake City, Utah, Won-Door Corporation introduced the world’s most durable acoustically rated folding partition – DuraSound. Fifteen years later, the company pioneered the development of the first-ever accordion-type, fire-rated horizontal sliding door. Technology developed by Won-Door engineers continues to influence the building products and fire protection industry. For additional information, visit www.wondoor.com About Won-Door and Horton Pedestrian Access Solutions Won-Door Corporation is the security and fire-rated door brand of Horton Pedestrian Access Solutions, a division of Overhead Door Corporation. With three manufacturing locations, multiple service locations, and more than 200 value-adding distribution partners across North America, Horton Pedestrian Access Solutions addresses a broad range of specialty door and access applications under the brands Horton Automatics, Won-Doorand Door Services Corporation. For more information about Horton’s brands and solutions, visit www.HortonAccess.com

