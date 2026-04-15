Governor appoints two new members to State Transportation Commission

SANTA FE — Governor Michelle Lujan Grisham today announced the appointment of two new members to the New Mexico State Transportation Commission, filling seats representing District 2 and District 6.

Debra P. Hicks of Hobbs has been appointed to represent District 2. A fourth-generation Lea County New Mexican and licensed Professional Engineer with more than 40 years of experience, Hicks is president and CEO of Pettigrew & Associates, which she purchased in 1990. Her career spans infrastructure, roadways, utilities, airports, and industrial development projects across the state. She holds a Bachelor of Science in Civil Engineering and a minor in economics from New Mexico State University and has been recognized by the State of New Mexico for contributions to economic development.

Anthony K. Tanner of Gallup has been appointed to represent District 6. Tanner is a McKinley County businessman with experience across agriculture, trading, and commercial enterprises. He previously served as a McKinley County commissioner for District 3 from 2013 to 2016 and was appointed to the New Mexico State Economic Development Board for District 1 by Governor Susana Martinez from 2015 to 2018.

Both appointments are recess appointments effective April 13, 2026, and expire at the adjournment of the first session of the 58th New Mexico State Legislature on March 20, 2027.

The appointments follow the conclusion of service by Gary Tonjes of Ruidoso, who represented District 2 for more than two years prior to his resignation in December 2025, and Charles Lundstrom of Grants, who represented District 6 on the State Transportation Commission since his original appointment on March 28, 2019. Governor Lujan Grisham thanked Lundstrom and Tonjes for their years of dedicated public service to New Mexico.