Linx Doubles Down on Brazil and Malaysia as Global Hiring Infrastructure Demand Accelerates

Linx Doubles Down on Brazil and Malaysia

Linx expands in Brazil and Malaysia to meet global hiring demand, strengthening infrastructure for compliant onboarding, payroll and workforce management.

PA, UNITED STATES, April 15, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Linx , a global workforce infrastructure and Employer of Record platform, is expanding its investment in Brazil and Malaysia, strengthening its presence in two of the fastest-growing talent markets as companies accelerate cross-border hiring.The move reflects a broader shift in how companies build teams. What was once an experimental approach to distributed hiring has now become a core operating model for growth-stage and enterprise organizations. As a result, the need for structured infrastructure to manage global employment — from onboarding and payroll to compliance and workforce governance — is rising sharply.Linx currently supports hiring in more than 160 countries and manages employment for approximately 2,000 employees worldwide. By deepening its operational footprint in Brazil and Malaysia, the company is positioning itself to better serve clients building scalable, multi-country teams.“Global hiring is no longer just about accessing talent — it’s about maintaining control as you scale,” said Rasagna Holt, CEO of Linx. “Companies are operating across multiple jurisdictions, and without the right infrastructure, complexity compounds quickly. Our continued investment in Brazil and Malaysia is about giving our clients the ability to move fast without losing operational discipline.”Brazil and Malaysia have emerged as critical nodes in the global talent ecosystem, offering a combination of skilled workforce availability, cost efficiency, and regional market access. Linx’s expanded presence in these markets enables faster employee onboarding, localized compliance support, and more reliable payroll execution — all within a centralized platform The company’s broader strategy is to build what it describes as the “operational layer” for global work — a system that allows companies to hire, employ, and manage talent across borders with the same level of visibility and control they have domestically.As distributed teams become permanent rather than temporary, platforms like Linx are increasingly becoming foundational to how companies scale internationally.About LinxLinx is a global workforce infrastructure and Employer of Record platform that enables companies to hire, employ, and manage talent across more than 160 countries. The platform provides end-to-end support for cross-border employment, including compliant onboarding, payroll execution, localized employment contracts, and statutory benefit administration. Linx works with growth-stage and enterprise companies building distributed teams, providing the infrastructure required to scale global workforces with control and compliance.

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