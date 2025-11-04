Boss Wallah helps foreign brands build strong digital presence in India

The Bengaluru media firm that helped a top global AI company reach 50M+ Indian users now offers a full-service India market entry program for global brands.

India isn’t just a market—it’s a movement. Global brands see huge curiosity and adoption potential here, but often struggle with culture, language, and distribution. That’s where we come in.” — Sashi Reddi, CEO & Founder - Boss Wallah

BENGALURU, KARNATAKA, INDIA, November 4, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Boss Wallah Media, India’s leading social media and production platform reaching 18M+ followers and 330M+ monthly viewers across YouTube, Facebook, and Instagram, has officially launched its India Entry Program, designed to help global brands localize, market, and scale in the Indian market.Through its flagship initiative SocialLift , and India Entry Program, Boss Wallah Media helps international brands build deep visibility and engagement in India — from creating, optimizing and growing social media channels to driving local-language UGC campaigns, ad creatives, and influencer-led storytelling. The company provides end-to-end assessment, consulting, and setup, ensuring sustained channel growth through AEO (Answer Engine Optimization) and GEO (Generative Engine Optimization) frameworks that enhance discoverability across emerging AI search ecosystems.With India’s online user base crossing 900 million internet users and a rapidly expanding middle-income segment, Boss Wallah Media provides international companies—especially those in AI, SaaS, fintech, and consumer tech—a direct and data-driven pathway to reach India’s digital-first audience.Proven Success: Powering 50 Million Indian Users for a Global AI LeaderAmong other US/EU brands, Boss Wallah Media recently collaborated with one of the world’s top three AI companies, helping the brand localize content, build creator-led UGC campaigns, and launch multilingual videos that resonated across urban and semi-urban India.The result: the AI platform saw its Indian user base surge past 50 million active users, powered by Boss Wallah Media’s integrated content and distribution strategy, backed by a high-performing multilingual creator network and a creative production team that delivers relatable storytelling across India’s diverse regions.India Entry Program: End-to-End Market LocalizationThe newly launched India Entry Program offers:1. Market Entry Strategy: Tailored go-to-market plans for India’s unique digital landscape.2. Audience Analysis: Insights into Tier-1, Tier-2, and vernacular segments.3. Cultural Adaptation: Storytelling and tone built for Indian audiences.4. UGC Creation & Creator Partnerships: Real voices from real Indians.5. Local-Language Campaigns: Videos and shorts in six major Indian languages.6. ROI Tracking & Performance: Real-time data-backed results.“Our approach goes beyond marketing—it’s localization at scale,” added Sashi Reddi. “We don’t just promote global brands in India; we help them speak India’s language—literally and culturally.”About Boss Wallah MediaBoss Wallah Media is India’s leading social media and production platform, reaching 18M+ followers and 330M+ monthly viewers across YouTube, Facebook, and Instagram. With six studios and a creative team delivering 200+ multilingual videos every week, Boss Wallah Media drives high-ROI campaigns for both national and international brands.For more information, visit https://Bosswallah.com

