Tractor Tuesday Opens New Headquarters in Hastings, Nebraska

Tractor Tuesday HQ The front lobby

Farm machinery marketplace doubles down on growth with high-visibility location and expanded operations.

A physical location like this lets us deepen those relationships, bring more people into what we’re building, and keep pushing the industry forward.” — Zach Bosle, Founder

HASTINGS, NE, UNITED STATES, April 15, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Tractor Tuesday , the fast-growing online farm machinery marketplace known for zero-commission auctions and free retail listings, officially opened its new headquarters at 1130 W J St, Hastings, NE 68901. The move marks a significant milestone as the company expands its platform, dealer network, and national footprint in the agricultural equipment sector.Located at the high-traffic intersection of Highway 6 and 281, the new facility increases brand visibility while giving customers and dealers the opportunity to view select inventory in person. The building includes expanded office space, collaboration areas, and room to host larger meetings, training sessions, and industry events.The headquarters will serve as the central hub for operations, strengthening connections with farmers, dealership partners, and the broader ag community while supporting growth across sales, marketing, and product development.On April 14, Tractor Tuesday celebrated the grand opening with a well-attended event that drew farmers, dealers, industry professionals, and supporters from across the region. The evening focused on innovation, community, and the future of farm equipment sales.“This headquarters represents a major milestone for Tractor Tuesday,” said Zach Bosle, Founder and CEO. “We built this company to create a better way for farmers and dealers to buy and sell equipment. A physical location like this lets us deepen those relationships, bring more people into what we’re building, and keep pushing the industry forward.”Bosle noted that visibility and accessibility were key factors in choosing the site. “We wanted a place that that is easy to visit and puts our inventory and brand front and center. This location checks all the boxes.”The new headquarters will also support Tractor Tuesday’s growing content and event calendar, including live broadcasts, customer meetings, and dealer demonstrations of the platform’s technology.With strong growth in users, listings, and dealership partnerships, the new facility provides the foundation for continued national expansion and deeper engagement in the agricultural community.About Tractor TuesdayTractor Tuesday is an online marketplace connecting farmers and dealers across the United States with high-quality used and new farm equipment. Founded in 2024 by Zach Bosle, the platform streamlines the buying and selling process with transparent listings, nationwide reach, and tools designed specifically for the ag industry.For more information, visit TractorTuesday.com

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