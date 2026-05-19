Tractor Tuesday Marketplace Rapidly Expands with Major John Deere Dealership Partnerships

Tractor Tuesday HQ US Equipment Locations

Tractor Tuesday nears 10,000 listings as major John Deere dealer groups join the platform, expanding its network to 236 dealership locations.

Besides it being free to list with us, one of the biggest advantages for dealers is how simple the process is.” — Zach Bosle, Founder

HASTINGS, NE, UNITED STATES, May 19, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Tractor Tuesday announced today that its retail marketplace is rapidly expanding, with total inventory approaching 10,000 listings as leading dealership groups across the country join the platform.Recent momentum has been driven by integrations with prominent John Deere organizations, including Heritage Tractor, LandPro Equipment, James River Equipment, American Implement, Koenig Equipment, Atlantic Tractor, and additional dealer groups representing 156 John Deere dealership locations nationwide. This brings the total number of dealership locations on Tractor Tuesday to 236.“Besides it being free to list with us, one of the biggest advantages for dealers is how simple the process is,” said Tractor Tuesday founder Zach Bosle. “We can sync directly with dealership inventory feeds, so once connected, their listings update automatically. Dealers can basically set it and forget it.”Unlike general classified sites, Tractor Tuesday offers robust, equipment-specific filters that help farmers quickly find machinery by specs, technology packages, widths, row counts, and other critical details.“Facebook Marketplace was never built for agricultural equipment,” Bosle added. “We’ve built a platform where farmers can find the exact machine they need without sifting through endless irrelevant listings.”The company’s spring auction season concluded in April, with major events scheduled to resume in August, with select dealer inventory reduction sales before then. In the interim, Tractor Tuesday is prioritizing retail marketplace growth and preparing new dealer-focused tools launching later this year.“We have some major things coming for dealerships already on our platform,” Bosle said. “Early partners will be first in line for game-changing tools and integrations that will reshape the industry.”About Tractor TuesdayTractor Tuesday is a rapidly growing farm equipment marketplace and auction platform built specifically for agriculture. With free retail listings, zero-commission auctions for sellers, and advanced equipment filtering tools, Tractor Tuesday is focused on creating a modern alternative to legacy equipment marketplaces. Unlike many free online platforms, Tractor Tuesday does not sell user data. The company is farmer-owned and headquartered in Hastings, Nebraska.

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