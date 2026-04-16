Rani Grennell’s Poetry Collection Dancing With Shadows Set to Release Soon

DURBAN, KWAZULU, NATAL, IRELAND, April 16, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- A new poetry collection titled Dancing With Shadows by Rani Grennell is scheduled for release in 2026. The book brings together a wide range of poems written over many years, offering a thoughtful look at life, memory, relationships, and personal growth.

𝐀 𝐉𝐨𝐮𝐫𝐧𝐞𝐲 𝐓𝐡𝐫𝐨𝐮𝐠𝐡 𝐋𝐢𝐟𝐞’𝐬 𝐃𝐢𝐟𝐟𝐞𝐫𝐞𝐧𝐭 𝐒𝐭𝐚𝐠𝐞𝐬

The collection moves gently through different phases of life, from early memories to later reflections. It captures moments of childhood, family life, love, loss, and change. Each poem stands on its own, yet together they form a quiet journey that shows how a person grows and changes over time.

Some poems focus on simple, everyday moments, while others explore deeper emotions. There are reflections on parenthood, memories of loved ones, and the feeling of holding on while learning to let go. The writing stays calm and honest, allowing the reader to connect without feeling overwhelmed.

𝐄𝐱𝐩𝐥𝐨𝐫𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐌𝐞𝐦𝐨𝐫𝐲 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐈𝐝𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐢𝐭𝐲

One of the central ideas in the book is memory. The poems often look back at the past and show how it continues to live in the present. There is a clear sense that earlier experiences, both joyful and painful, shape who a person becomes.

The collection also explores identity in a gentle way. It reflects how people change through time while still carrying parts of who they once were. This idea appears again and again, especially in poems that examine different roles in life, such as child, parent, and partner.

𝐀 𝐐𝐮𝐢𝐞𝐭 𝐑𝐞𝐟𝐥𝐞𝐜𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐨𝐧 𝐒𝐭𝐫𝐞𝐧𝐠𝐭𝐡 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐇𝐞𝐚𝐥𝐢𝐧𝐠

Many of the poems touch on moments of difficulty, including emotional pain, loss, and uncertainty. However, these moments are not presented in a dramatic or heavy way. Instead, they are shown with quiet reflection.

There is a steady sense of endurance throughout the book. The poems suggest that even in difficult times, there is a way to continue forward. This feeling of quiet strength gives the collection a balanced and thoughtful tone.

𝐒𝐢𝐦𝐩𝐥𝐞 𝐋𝐚𝐧𝐠𝐮𝐚𝐠𝐞 𝐰𝐢𝐭𝐡 𝐒𝐭𝐫𝐨𝐧𝐠 𝐈𝐦𝐚𝐠𝐞𝐫𝐲

The language used in the book is clear and easy to follow. The poems rely on simple words and natural expressions, making them accessible to a wide range of readers.

Images from nature often appear, such as light, water, sand, and seasons. These images help express emotions and changes in a soft and natural way. Some poems also use spacing and layout to guide how the reader moves through the lines, creating a flowing reading experience.

𝐑𝐞𝐚𝐝𝐞𝐫𝐬 𝐖𝐡𝐨 𝐌𝐚𝐲 𝐂𝐨𝐧𝐧𝐞𝐜𝐭 𝐰𝐢𝐭𝐡 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐁𝐨𝐨𝐤

The collection is suited to adult readers who enjoy reflective, personal poetry. It may also appeal to readers who are interested in themes of memory, identity, and relationships.

Because of its simple language and clear expression, the book can be easily understood while still offering depth for those who wish to reflect further.

𝐀𝐛𝐨𝐮𝐭 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐀𝐮𝐭𝐡𝐨𝐫

Rani Grennell is a retired Speech and Drama Tutor. She was born into a South African Indian family and later moved to Ireland in the early 1960s. Her life has been shaped by living between two cultures, which has influenced her creative voice.

She qualified as a drama teacher in 1976 and later opened her own drama studio. In recent years, she has also worked in film as a background artist and has appeared in several productions. Alongside her work in drama, she has been writing poetry, short stories, and plays for many years.

𝐀 𝐂𝐨𝐥𝐥𝐞𝐜𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐁𝐮𝐢𝐥𝐭 𝐎𝐯𝐞𝐫 𝐓𝐢𝐦𝐞

The poems in Dancing With Shadows were not written at once. Instead, they were created over different periods of the author’s life. This gives the collection a natural sense of growth, showing how thoughts and feelings have developed over time.

The book does not follow a single story. Instead, it offers a series of moments, each one adding to a wider understanding of life and experience.

𝐀𝐯𝐚𝐢𝐥𝐚𝐛𝐢𝐥𝐢𝐭𝐲

Dancing With Shadows by Rani Grennell is scheduled for release in 2026.

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