Christopher Beatton Releases His Autobiography: Adversity, Adventure, and Achievement

Christopher Beatton’s autobiography, Adversity, Adventure and Achievement: The Life and Times of Christopher Beatton, has now been officially published and is available to readers. The book presents a full account of his life journey, beginning in Southern Rhodesia (now Zimbabwe) and continuing through war, faith, business, family life, and personal loss.

𝐀 𝐋𝐢𝐟𝐞 𝐑𝐞𝐦𝐞𝐦𝐛𝐞𝐫𝐞𝐝 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐑𝐞𝐜𝐨𝐫𝐝𝐞𝐝

In the foreword, Beatton explains that many people had encouraged him to write his story over the years. It was eventually his children who asked him to record his memories as part of his legacy. He began writing at the age of 68, choosing to focus on the events that had a deep impact on his life.

This book is a memoir. It shares what he clearly remembers and what he believes is worth passing on. The writing is honest and reflective, and it moves step by step through different seasons of his life.

𝐆𝐫𝐨𝐰𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐔𝐩 𝐢𝐧 𝐒𝐨𝐮𝐭𝐡𝐞𝐫𝐧 𝐑𝐡𝐨𝐝𝐞𝐬𝐢𝐚

The first part of the book describes his childhood and school years in Southern Rhodesia. He writes about family struggles, strict discipline at school, bullying, and the emotional challenges he faced as a young boy.

He also shares how early experiences shaped his confidence, his mistakes, and his search for meaning. These early chapters show a young person trying to understand himself in a time of social and political tension.

𝐍𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧𝐚𝐥 𝐒𝐞𝐫𝐯𝐢𝐜𝐞 𝐃𝐮𝐫𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐂𝐢𝐯𝐢𝐥 𝐖𝐚𝐫

A significant part of the memoir covers his time in National Service during the Rhodesian and Zimbabwean Civil War. He describes police training, patrol duties, and the emotional weight of serving during armed conflict.

The book does not focus on politics. Instead, it reflects on fear, survival, and how those years left a lasting mark on him. He writes about difficult moments and the impact they had on his thinking and behavior in later life.

𝐅𝐚𝐢𝐭𝐡 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐏𝐞𝐫𝐬𝐨𝐧𝐚𝐥 𝐂𝐡𝐚𝐧𝐠𝐞

During his early adult years, Beatton became involved with the Unification Church. He explains how this decision came at a time when he felt vulnerable and was searching for direction.

The memoir follows his spiritual journey, including his eventual return to a personal Christian faith. These chapters focus on growth, learning, and the slow process of change.

𝐋𝐢𝐟𝐞 𝐢𝐧 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐔𝐧𝐢𝐭𝐞𝐝 𝐊𝐢𝐧𝐠𝐝𝐨𝐦

The second part of the book moves to life in the United Kingdom. Beatton shares how he rebuilt his life through business, church involvement, and family responsibilities.

He writes openly about both achievement and disappointment in business. He also reflects on marriage, raising children, and the later illness and passing of his wife, Kyung Hee. These sections are written with care and simplicity.

The memoir continues through the Covid-19 period and the later years in Camberley, offering a complete picture of his life journey.

𝐀𝐛𝐨𝐮𝐭 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐀𝐮𝐭𝐡𝐨𝐫

Christopher Beatton was born in Southern Rhodesia in 1955. His life has included civil conflict, migration, business ventures, spiritual searching, and family leadership. Over the years, he has worked in various roles and experienced both success and hardship.

Now based in the United Kingdom, he continues to write and reflect on faith, perseverance, and personal responsibility. Adversity, Adventure, and Achievement is his published autobiography and presents his life story in his own words.

