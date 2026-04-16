Pergola Depot® Expands Certified PRO Contractor Program with Enhanced Discounts, Selection, and Support

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Premier Contractor Program Serving Professionals Since 2008 to Offer Premium Quality Permit-Ready Pergola Kits with Free Shipping within the Lower 48 States

We’re pleased to expand our contractor program to provide an even larger pergola selection, volume discounts, and an easy ordering process. Our pre-cut kits make the job easier for busy contractors.” — Jeremy Brock, Sales Manager

MELBOURNE, FL, UNITED STATES, April 16, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Pergola Depot, a leading manufacturer of premium wood pergola kits engineered for strength and longevity, today announced a significant expansion of its Certified Pergola DepotPRO Contractor Program, introducing enhanced pricing, expanded selection and product offerings, and improved support designed to better serve its professional partners.The expanded program builds on Pergola Depot’s longstanding commitment to contractors by offering greater savings, custom sizing, and new recognition tiers for high volume installers. Certified PRO members continue to benefit from contractor exclusive pricing and now have access to increased discounts, over 300 standard size kits, optional site-specific engineered drawings, and flexible payment options to support business needs."We’re pleased to expand our contractor program to provide an even larger pergola selection, volume discounts, and an easy ordering process," said Jeremy Brock, Sales Manager of Pergola Depot. “Our pre-cut kits make the job easier for busy contractors, landscapers, or builders when their customer design requires a quality pergola.”Developed in 2008, the Contractor Discount Program was developed to support tradespeople in providing quality outdoor structures cost-effectively and efficiently. DIY pergolas are not for everyone, so the PRO network Pergola Depot has developed over the years fills a void to offer help in bringing outdoor visions to life. For the contractor side, their expansive offering of standard and custom pergolas provides a way to offer a quality product without the overhead cost of time and materials needed to build a sturdy structure."Contractors are an important piece of the puzzle for building outdoor spaces. They make adding a quality shade structure achievable for homes and businesses by taking the lead on pergola installation projects,” said Greta Umidi, Vice President of Pergola Depot. “We strive to offer great value, excellent customer service, and competitive pricing for our valued contractors.”The Certified PRO Contractor Program is open to licensed professionals working with residential or commercial clients, including:• Professional Outdoor Builders, Landscapers, and Contractors• Custom Home Builders• Exterior Remodeling Contractors• Design Build Firms (Commercial or Residential)• Fence and Deck Installers• Hardscape Specialists• Outdoor Structure Installers• Landscape Designers and Architects• Landscape Specialists• Multi-Skilled TradespeopleCertified PROs gain access to contractor-only pricing on premium pergola kits, allowing them to deliver durable, code-ready outdoor structures while improving margins and project efficiency.Pergolas are a value-added feature that homes and businesses are choosing to add shade, rain protection, and a design element to their outdoor space. To meet that demand, Pergola Depot offers premium quality covered pergola kits , classic pergolas and pergola accessories, including shade sails, retractable canopies, and cedar planter box kits. Engineer-stamped drawings for up to 175 mph wind ratings are available on popular pergola styles.Awarded Best of Houzz for Customer Service since 2015, Pergola Depot has been a premier supplier of premium-quality, built-to-order, and ready-to-assemble pergola kits since 2008. Unlimited selection of sizes, sturdy construction, complete instructions, top-notch customer service, and a robust Contractor PRO pergola discount program make our wood pergola kits a customer favorite throughout the lower 48 states.Pergola Depot invites contractors nationwide to take advantage of the newly expanded Certified PRO Contractor Program and strengthen their outdoor structure offerings with premium pergola kits and professional support.

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