Pergola Depot Enhances Big Kahuna PLUS Covered Pergola Line with New Size Range and Roofing Options

Custom Big Kahuna PLUS Covered Pergola with Roofing for Rain and Sun Coverage Big Kahuna PLUS Covered Roof Pergola Covering Outdoor Living Room

A premium quality covered pergola with roofing now offered in 60+ sizes and expanded roofing color options to meet rising demand.

The popularity of our premium solid roof pergolas reaches from contractors to serious DIYers, and we're pleased to expand the sizes and roofing color choices for our top selling pergola kit.” — Jeremy Brock, Sales Manager

MELBOURNE, FL, UNITED STATES, March 5, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Pergola Depotrecently expanded its popular line of Covered Pergola Kits , giving customers more options for adding beauty and coverage from the elements for outdoor spaces."The popularity of our premium solid roof pergolas reaches from contractors to serious DIYers, and we're pleased to expand the sizes and roofing color choices for our top selling pergola kit," said Jeremy Brock, Sales Manager of Pergola Depot. “Pergola roofs and covers continue to be a popular choice for homeowners looking to quickly add shade and rain protection to their outdoor space.”In production since 2023, the Big Kahuna™ PLUS Covered Pergola Kit features a solid roofing structure that can withstand high winds up to 175 mph, rain, and snow loads that will accommodate most U.S. locations. Cover a poolside seating area, backyard kitchen, or create a carport with one of our custom pergola sizes."Based on feedback from our valued customer base, we’ve added to our size offerings to cover a range of installations from small patio spaces up to large restaurant venues," said Greta Umidi, Vice President of Pergola Depot.MasterRib roofing panels are included with the Big Kahuna PLUS in an expanded set of color choices to complete your DIY pergola . Versatile and popular for outdoor designs, the metal roofing features a classic look with extra-wide ribs and extra-large siphoning channel to increase durability, ease of handling and installation, and to provide extra leak resistance in the presence of extreme wind and rain. Pergola roof panels are now available in an expanded list of several popular colors.Big Kahuna PLUS is available in freestanding and attached versions with standard sizes of 10'x10' up to 20'x20' and custom sizes. All Big Kahuna PLUS Covered Pergola Kits are proudly made by hand in the U.S.A. Customers can choose from high-quality Western Red Rough Sawn Cedar and #1 (or better) Pressure Treated Southern Yellow Pine lumber. Site specific engineer stamped drawings are available upon request.Pergola Depot also offers premium quality pergola kits in various styles and shade options, custom-size pergolas, and pergola accessories, including shade sails, retractable canopies, and cedar planter box kits.Premium quality and personalized service have earned our Best of Houzz awards, A+ BBB and 5-star Google ratings. Pergola Depot has been a premier supplier of customizable, built-to-order, and ready-to-assemble pergola kits since 2008. Unlimited selection of sizes, sturdy construction, complete instructions, top-notch customer service, and a robust Contractor PRO discount program make our wood pergola kits a customer favorite throughout the lower 48 states.The expanded offerings within the Big Kahuna PLUS Covered Pergola Kits product line are available now!

