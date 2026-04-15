SFA Secures Exclusive Interview with Chief of Space Operations on Objective Force, Future Operating Environment
SFA releases an exclusive interview with Gen. B. Chance Saltzman, Chief of Space Operations, USSF, offering insight into the service’s long-term vision.
The interview is featured across both SFA’s Spacepower Podcast and Spacepower News, providing a comprehensive look at the newly released Objective Force 2040 and Future Operating Environment 2040, unveiled during the 41st Space Symposium.
In the wide-ranging discussion with SFA Founder Bill Woolf, Saltzman outlines how these foundational documents will shape the future force design, operational concepts, and strategic direction of the Space Force over the next 15 years.
“This is not the answer. It’s the starting point,” said Saltzman in the interview. “We’re defining where we think the future is headed, what missions we’ll be asked to perform, and what kind of force we need to build to meet those challenges.”
The exclusive interview marks a pivotal moment for the Space Force and the broader national security space community. For the first time, the service has publicly detailed a comprehensive vision of its future force, providing clarity to industry, allies, policymakers, and Guardians alike.
Through the Spacepower News feature article, readers gain an in-depth understanding of how the Space Force is approaching force design, acquisition, and international collaboration. The companion Spacepower Podcast episode offers additional context and perspective, capturing Saltzman’s candid insights on topics ranging from budget execution and infrastructure growth to emerging technologies and the increasingly contested space domain.
The interview also highlights a shift in how the Space Force intends to work with industry, moving away from rigid, sequential requirements processes and toward a more collaborative model that encourages innovation and accelerates capability development.
The full Spacepower News article and Spacepower Podcast episode are now available:
Spacepower News: https://ussfa.org/exclusive-cso-objective-force/
Spotify: https://open.spotify.com/episode/4jEEjgBU3mVKYBFUuBF79f?si=oWvhSPC3Rj6aLPDRs0YBJg
YouTube: https://youtu.be/Nln3dkFGtic
Emily Honhart
Space Force Association
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