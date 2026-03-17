Space Force Association Announces 2026 Scholarship Programs, Including New U.S. Space Force Guardian Scholarship
EINPresswire.com/ -- The Space Force Association (SFA) is proud to announce the 2026 cycle of its scholarship programs, expanding opportunities for students and service members pursuing careers in the space domain. In addition to the continued Future Space Professionals Scholarship, SFA is introducing the U.S. Space Force Guardian Scholarship, a new award dedicated to supporting Guardians and future Guardians.
As a nonprofit 501(c)(3) organization, the Space Force Association provides a platform for discussion, collaboration, and professional development to advance the pursuit of spacepower and support the growing community of space professionals.
Future Space Professionals Scholarship
The Future Space Professionals Scholarship Fund provides financial assistance to undergraduate students pursuing degrees in science, technology, engineering, and mathematics (STEM). The program is designed to encourage students from diverse backgrounds, skills, and experiences to continue their education and prepare for careers supporting the space enterprise in industry, government, or military service.
For the 2026 cycle, SFA will award three scholarships of $2,500 each.
Eligibility requirements include:
• Enrollment (full- or part-time) at an accredited university
• Pursuit of a STEM degree
• Within 24 months of projected graduation
• Minimum GPA of 3.4
• Intent to enter the space professional community after graduation
Applicants must submit an application form, a statement of intent, and a faculty letter of recommendation confirming academic performance and qualifications.
NEW: U.S. Space Force Guardian Scholarship
New for 2026, the U.S. Space Force Guardian Scholarship, sponsored by SFA DC Chapter and SFA Rocket City Chapter, recognizes the service and commitment of members of the Space Force and those preparing to join its ranks.
This scholarship supports:
• Currently serving Guardians
• Former Guardians with an honorable discharge
• ROTC cadets under contract to commission into the U.S. Space Force
Eligible applicants must be enrolled in an accredited university pursuing a bachelor’s or master’s degree, maintain a minimum GPA of 3.4, and demonstrate a commitment to continued service within the space professional community.
Applicants are required to submit an application form, a statement of intent, and a letter of recommendation verifying qualifications, academic performance, and, where applicable, military status.
Application Details
Application materials for both scholarships must be submitted by May 1, 2026, at 12:00 p.m. EST. Materials should be sent to the SFA Space Education Committee at SFAScholarships@ussfa.org.
Applicants are expected to submit original work that reflects their personal experiences, perspectives, and writing ability. While limited use of artificial intelligence tools for proofreading and formatting is permitted, submissions that rely heavily on AI-generated content may be subject to evaluation penalties.
Supporting the Future of Spacepower
“These scholarships reflect our commitment to strengthening the future space workforce,” said Henry Heren, SFA Scholarship Committee Chair. “From undergraduate STEM students to active and future Guardians, we are investing in the people who will shape the next era of spacepower.”
Through these programs, the Space Force Association continues to foster a diverse, highly skilled community united by a shared foundation in STEM and a commitment to advancing the space domain.
About the Space Force Association (SFA)
The Space Force Association is the professional organization dedicated to supporting the United States Space Force and advancing the development of U.S. and Allied spacepower through advocacy, education, and collaboration. For more information, please visit ussfa.org.
Emily Honhart
As a nonprofit 501(c)(3) organization, the Space Force Association provides a platform for discussion, collaboration, and professional development to advance the pursuit of spacepower and support the growing community of space professionals.
Future Space Professionals Scholarship
The Future Space Professionals Scholarship Fund provides financial assistance to undergraduate students pursuing degrees in science, technology, engineering, and mathematics (STEM). The program is designed to encourage students from diverse backgrounds, skills, and experiences to continue their education and prepare for careers supporting the space enterprise in industry, government, or military service.
For the 2026 cycle, SFA will award three scholarships of $2,500 each.
Eligibility requirements include:
• Enrollment (full- or part-time) at an accredited university
• Pursuit of a STEM degree
• Within 24 months of projected graduation
• Minimum GPA of 3.4
• Intent to enter the space professional community after graduation
Applicants must submit an application form, a statement of intent, and a faculty letter of recommendation confirming academic performance and qualifications.
NEW: U.S. Space Force Guardian Scholarship
New for 2026, the U.S. Space Force Guardian Scholarship, sponsored by SFA DC Chapter and SFA Rocket City Chapter, recognizes the service and commitment of members of the Space Force and those preparing to join its ranks.
This scholarship supports:
• Currently serving Guardians
• Former Guardians with an honorable discharge
• ROTC cadets under contract to commission into the U.S. Space Force
Eligible applicants must be enrolled in an accredited university pursuing a bachelor’s or master’s degree, maintain a minimum GPA of 3.4, and demonstrate a commitment to continued service within the space professional community.
Applicants are required to submit an application form, a statement of intent, and a letter of recommendation verifying qualifications, academic performance, and, where applicable, military status.
Application Details
Application materials for both scholarships must be submitted by May 1, 2026, at 12:00 p.m. EST. Materials should be sent to the SFA Space Education Committee at SFAScholarships@ussfa.org.
Applicants are expected to submit original work that reflects their personal experiences, perspectives, and writing ability. While limited use of artificial intelligence tools for proofreading and formatting is permitted, submissions that rely heavily on AI-generated content may be subject to evaluation penalties.
Supporting the Future of Spacepower
“These scholarships reflect our commitment to strengthening the future space workforce,” said Henry Heren, SFA Scholarship Committee Chair. “From undergraduate STEM students to active and future Guardians, we are investing in the people who will shape the next era of spacepower.”
Through these programs, the Space Force Association continues to foster a diverse, highly skilled community united by a shared foundation in STEM and a commitment to advancing the space domain.
About the Space Force Association (SFA)
The Space Force Association is the professional organization dedicated to supporting the United States Space Force and advancing the development of U.S. and Allied spacepower through advocacy, education, and collaboration. For more information, please visit ussfa.org.
Emily Honhart
Space Force Association
publicaffairs@ussfa.org
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