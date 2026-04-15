Katherine Espinosa to Appear on Legacy Makers TV

FL, UNITED STATES, April 15, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Katherine Espinosa, athletepreneur and performance strategist, is set to appear on Legacy Makers TV, where she will share insights on empowering athletes to transition from competition into ownership, leadership, and legacy-driven business.Legacy Makers is a cinematic docu-series showcasing actors, athletes, entrepreneurs, and other iconic figures by capturing their personal and professional journeys and lessons. This unique TV show, hosted by Celebrity Entrepreneur Rudy Mawer, features many influential people from all walks of life, whose stories can be viewed on the show’s website In her episode, Espinosa will explore how athletes can transform their competitive mindset into entrepreneurial success. She breaks down how strategic systems, personal branding, and mindset development can accelerate athletepreneur growth. Viewers will walk away with actionable strategies to build scalable businesses, create ownership beyond sport, and establish long-term legacy.Katherine’s episode will be available soon on Inside Success Network streaming platforms. In the meantime, you can find out more by visiting https://cast.legacymakerstv.com/kat-espinosa

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.