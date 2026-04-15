ALOFT Marks 50 Years Expanding Capability, Accelerating Innovation

ALOFT AeroArchitects Facility

ALOFT AeroArchitects marks 50 years, celebrating key milestones and its evolution into a full‑service aviation engineering and certification leader.

GEORGETOWN, DE, UNITED STATES, April 15, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- ALOFT AeroArchitects observes its 50th anniversary this year, celebrating five decades of engineering excellence and entering one of its most significant growth periods. Founded in 1976 by Harvey Patrick, the company established its reputation through several major milestones, including the certification of the first Boeing 737-200 Auxiliary Fuel System in 1982, the opening of its Delaware hangar and manufacturing facility in 1998, and the installation of its 150th Auxiliary Fuel System in 2012. In 2015, the company rebranded as ALOFT AeroArchitects to more accurately reflect its broad capabilities beyond its hallmark auxiliary fuel systems, which include component manufacturing, VVIP completions, and full-range engineering, certification, and FAA ODA (Organization Designation Authorization) Services.Since then, ALOFT has continued to build on its legacy. To date, the company has completed 30 VVIP and Head of State interior projects, solidifying its position as a trusted partner for the world’s most luxurious, complex, and innovative cabin integrations. ALOFT has also broadened its customer base with special mission integration solutions and industry leading position as an FAA-delegated ODA delivering STCs for commercial connectivity solutions for the leading service providers. Most recently ALOFT developed the STC for the Gogo Galileo FDX Electronically Steered Antenna (ESA) to bring best-in-class performance of the Eutelsat OneWeb low-earth orbit (LEO) satellite constellation for the B737 NG and MAX series aircraft.Innovation remains central to ALOFT’s forward momentum. The company’s expanding Innovation Lab ensures the seamless integration of complex, multi vendor cabin ecosystems, supporting efficient MOSAIC testing and cross functional collaboration. Designed as a proving ground for both internal and partners’ advanced integrations, the lab will house capabilities such as an FAA-approved burn laboratory complete with an environmental conditioning chamber, AI-enabled testing, digital environments, and smart cabin evaluation—providing a structured, repeatable framework for aligning diverse supplier solutions across complex VVIP and special-mission aircraft.As ALOFT celebrates its 50th year, the company is advancing into a new era of growth. Recently awarded multiple BBJ MAX 8 VVIP interior completion programs, ALOFT is expanding its engineering reach with a new satellite office in Indianapolis to support rising demand across engineering, ODA, certification, and program execution. The company also continues to invest in future talent through ALOFT Academy, its fully compensated in house aircraft technician training program.“After 50 years of steady growth and innovation, ALOFT is investing more than ever to expand our capabilities and better serve our customers,” stated ALOFT CEO Scott Meyer. “Our 2026 investment strategy sets the stage for the next chapter of the company, strengthening our scale, expertise, and long‑term commitment to customer success.”With major completions underway, expanding technical capabilities, a growing innovation ecosystem, and a strong workforce pipeline, ALOFT enters its next half century with confidence, momentum, and a clear vision for the future of VVIP and special mission aviation.About ALOFT AeroArchitects:ALOFT AeroArchitects, located at Delaware Coastal Airport in Georgetown, Delaware, excels in completions, inspections, overhauls, maintenance, and auxiliary fuel system installations for large cabin Head of State, VVIP, and commercial derivative/government aircraft. The company’s facilities include an FAA Part 145 Repair Station, STC & PMA ODA/Engineering Services, and aircraft systems manufacturing. Additionally, ALOFT is an authorized Boeing BBJ Service Center. Their manufacturing team, ODA, and Engineering Services support detailed design and complex certification needs for projects worldwide. The company holds maintenance authorizations and ratings from the FAA, EASA, U.A.E. GCAA, Bermuda DCA, and other global regulatory bodies.

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