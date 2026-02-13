ALOFT Opens New Engineering Office In Indianapolis

Expansion Fueled by Company Growth

INDIANAPOLIS, IN, UNITED STATES, February 13, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- ALOFT Opens New Engineering Office In IndianapolisALOFT AeroArchitects is pleased to announce the opening of a new satellite engineering office located in Northwest Indianapolis, IN. This expansion strengthens ALOFT’s growing engineering operations, enhances access to top aerospace talent in the Midwest, and will be crucial in supporting the company’s substantial booked work for the coming years.The Indianapolis location at Woodland Corporate Park will house Program Management, FAA Certification Engineering, and Structural, Electrical, Interior, and Mechanical Systems Engineers to support a diverse backlog of VVIP and special mission modification work well into the future. The space is currently being custom modified to support a new and collaboration-centric workspace which will provide new employees with easy nearby access to all the best Indianapolis has to offer.ALOFT will host a Job Fair during the last week of February to begin recruiting local engineering professionals from around the region. A formal Grand Opening and Open House is planned for the end of March. Final details of both events will be announced soon.“Establishing this Indianapolis presence enables us to meet growing customer demand, expand our national reach, and tap into an exceptional engineering talent pool and academia in the area,” said CEO Scott Meyer. “It is an essential step enabling the growth of our team in regions closer to their current homes and supporting our significant backlog and customer commitments as future programs evolve.”Coupled with the successful ALOFT Academy which trains new and local Delaware-based aviation talent, the new engineering office in Indianapolis will further expand ALOFT’s capacity to support the growing backlog of projects while sustaining the high level of performance customers expect.Individuals interested in joining ALOFT’s growing team in Indianapolis are encouraged to explore current opportunities on our CareerCenter or reach out directly to Careers@aloftmail.com for more information.

