Knowband Expands No-Code Mobile App Solutions for PrestaShop and OpenCart Merchants Worldwide OpenCart Mobile App Now Includes AI Chatbot and Product Videos Knowband’s app creator offers full control, higher engagement, and real-time sync.

Knowband no-code mobile app builders for PrestaShop and OpenCart enable merchants to convert growing mobile traffic into higher sales

Today’s customers explore and decide in seconds. With AI chatbot integration and immersive video widgets in the mobile app, we’re helping stores turn every moment into an engaging experience.” — Mr Kumar, Co-Founder, Knowband

NOIDA, UTTAR PRADESH, INDIA, April 15, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Knowband, a global eCommerce solutions provider with over 50,000 merchants worldwide, is bringing renewed focus to its mobile commerce solutions for two of the most widely used eCommerce platforms, PrestaShop and OpenCart. Store owners still depending on a mobile browser experience are falling behind; the gap between where they are and where their customers expect them to be grows wider every month.According to Statista's 2025 Global eCommerce Report, mobile devices now account for over 60% of global eCommerce traffic. Shoppers browse faster, decide quicker, and return more often inside a dedicated app than they ever do on a mobile website. Therefore, the PrestaShop Mobile App Creator and the OpenCart Mobile App Creator exist specifically to close that gap, as a faster, cost-effective, and code-free solution for store owners.Online Store to Mobile App in Two Working DaysGetting a store onto mobile does not have to mean months of development or a large upfront budget. Store owners install the plugin and fill out a prerequisites form. Ready-to-publish Android and iOS app files arrive within one to two working days. Products, categories, payment methods, shipping options, and active vouchers all carry across from the live store automatically. Nothing needs to be rebuilt or managed separately.EddieSale, an online electronics store, had its app live without a single developer on their team. The app came complete with video banners, real-time product sync, and a fully branded storefront. Ready for both the Google Play Store and Apple App Store within days of starting the process.Mr Kumar, Co-Founder of Knowband, says: "The gap between a mobile website and a dedicated shopping app is bigger than most merchants realise. It determines how long customers stay, how often they return, and how many purchases they complete. Closing that gap for merchants without the budget or team for custom development has been the core purpose behind the PrestaShop and OpenCart Mobile App Builder from the start."OpenCart Mobile App Now Includes AI Chatbot and Product VideosThe OpenCart eCommerce Mobile App has recently expanded with two significant additions that are now live and available to merchants.The first is an AI Chatbot integration. Running on models including ChatGPT, DeepSeek, Gemini, and Claude, the in-app chatbot lets customers ask product questions, check order status, and get real-time support directly inside the app. The chatbot retrieves real-time store information and responds in the active languages and currencies of the store. The admins are able to select any AI engine and customise the chat interface on the backend.The second is a Video Manager integration. Through the OpenCart Android and iOS App Builder, merchants can now place product videos, and promotional clips across home screens and product pages. Admins can do this using carousel, floating, or inline video widgets. Moreover, ChatGPT and Gemini also support video generation directly, so store owners can produce and publish content without relying on external production resources.To enable these features, merchants need to purchase the OpenCart AI Chatbot Plugin and the OpenCart Video Manager extension separately, as these integrations work in conjunction with the mobile app builder. Additionally, both additions are in active development for the PrestaShop Mobile App and are expected to go live in the near future.Complete Control Over Mobile App Home Screen Design and LayoutThe OpenCart Mobile App Maker gives store admins a drag-and-drop backend for designing the app home screen. They can place and rearrange banners, countdown timers, product grids, category tiles, and video elements freely. Moreover, admins can save and activate multiple layouts at any time. So a flash sale layout goes live in minutes and reverts just as quickly when the promotion ends.The PrestaShop Mobile App Maker works on the same principle. Multi-language and multi-currency support comes ready to use on both platforms. Moreover, users can log in using Google, Facebook, One-Time Passwords, or fingerprint recognition, all readily accessible with no extra setup required.Push Notifications and In-App Campaigns for PrestaShop Mobile AppAccording to Pushwoosh, push notifications achieve an average click-through rate of 4.6% on Android and 3.4% on iOS. Email marketing averages around 1%. The OpenCart Mobile App Creator features a built-in notification system, covering both automated and manual campaigns. Admins can set time intervals and send automated order confirmations, delivery updates, and abandoned cart reminders.The PrestaShop Mobile App Builder offers the same capability. Admins can send personalised campaigns directly from the backend with an image, link and a personalised message to any product or category page. Every notification sent gets logged with timing and interaction data, giving admins a clear record of what worked and what did not.Real-Time Store Synchronisation Across Web and Mobile AppsThe OpenCart Mobile App does not work separately from the store. The mobile app reads from the live store in real-time. Payment gateways, shipping methods, vouchers, and product inventory all stay exactly where they are. When a price changes or a product goes out of stock on the website, the app reflects it immediately.The PrestaShop Mobile App works the same way. Admins have the ability to set up GDPR compliance within the admin panel. This includes settings for sign-up, login, checkout, and payment screens, a crucial feature for stores catering to European customers. The plugin also allows for offline browsing on both platforms. This enables customers to explore previously viewed pages even when they're not connected to the internet.Redefining Mobile Commerce for PrestaShop and OpenCart MerchantsMobile shoppers browse faster, decide quicker, and return more often on a dedicated app than on a mobile website. For PrestaShop and OpenCart store owners, the gap between their stores and customer expectations directly affects revenue.Therefore, the Opencart and PrestaShop Mobile App for Android & iOS give merchants a direct path to closing that gap, with real-time store sync, built-in push notifications, multi-language support, and AI-powered features, all without a development team or a large upfront budget.

OpenCart Mobile App Builder by Knowband: Step-by-Step Setup and Feature Overview

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