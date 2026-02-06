How Knowband Is Driving Innovation Across the Global eCommerce Platform Ecosystem with Generative AI

Knowband New Gen AI chatbot and LLMs TXT Generator for eCommerce Platforms Knowband AI Chatbot Module for eCommerce to Automate the Customer Support with AI With Knowband, AI-powered platforms can discover your products and suggest them to the right shoppers.

Knowband Launches New Gen AI Plugins, including AI Chatbots and LLMs TXT Generator for e-commerce stores, helping admins to evolve with Popular AI Platforms.

Generative AI helps eCommerce merchants automate operations, improve visibility, and focus on growth without adding extra complexity.” — Mr. Kumar

SAN FRANCISCO, CA, UNITED STATES, February 6, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Knowband , a well-known and trusted name in the global eCommerce solutions space, has taken a major step by introducing generative AI as part of its product ecosystem. After years of building performance-driven plugins for platforms like PrestaShop, OpenCart, WooCommerce, Shopify, and Magento, Knowband has helped more than 50,000 merchants grow their businesses online. Now, the company is focusing on using generative AI to handle complex e-commerce tasks and cut down the manual workload for store owners.Knowband has launched two AI-powered modules designed specifically for what online merchants face every day. These AI-powered plugins include the AI chatbots that automatically provide Live AI chat support and assist shoppers with product queries in real time, and a Prestashop LLMs.txt generator that generates llms.txt files for popular LLMs access. Generative AI is now built directly into Knowband's ecommerce solutions to make running an online store less of a headache.E-Commerce Operation and Visibility ChallengesRunning an e-commerce store has gotten way more demanding. Merchants need to answer customer questions at all hours, keep inventory updated, get orders out fast, and somehow make the shopping experience feel personal. On top of that, they need to make sure their products can be discovered when shoppers ask AI platforms for recommendations. Studies show that most store owners struggle to keep up with traditional methods. Manual work eats up too much time, support teams can't answer every question immediately, and customers want everything fast and personalised.As a result, stores end up with missed sales, frustrated customers, and overwhelmed teams. Knowband saw this problem and figured merchants needed smarter, scalable solutions that could handle repetitive tasks automatically.Knowband Launches Generative AI Solutions for E-Commerce WebsitesTo tackle these issues, Knowband has developed two must-have AI Plugins for store owners. The Prestashop AI Chatbot module answers product and order questions automatically in real-time, saving merchants time without needing technical skills.On the other hand, the Prestashop LLMs TXT Generator Addon creates structured files called llms.txt that AI answer engines can crawl to suggest store products to people asking related questions. This llms.txt file generator focuses on products, categories, and CMS pages, giving AI platforms access to store content with more detail.Mr. Kumar, Co-founder of Knowband, mentioned, "eCommerce merchants are juggling a lot with customer questions, order management, product updates, and marketing. With generative AI, we're giving store owners a way to automate the repetitive stuff so they can focus on growth, all without needing a bigger team or extra manual work."What the Prestashop AI Chatbot Module DeliversThe LLM-based Prestashop AI Chatbot Addon automates the customer support system with AI. Shoppers get instant answers to questions about store catalogues without waiting. This Live chat feels like talking to a real person. The Prestashop AI chat assistant grabs live information from your store's backend for questions about pricing, stock, product categories, and comparisons.This Chatbot also handles order-related questions. Shoppers can ask about order status and get shipment updates from the chat. It fetches order IDs, recent orders, and current status in seconds, making order tracking simpler and keeping customers engaged.Store owners can use various popular AI engines like Gemini, ChatGPT, Claude, and DeepSeek based on their store's needs. The AI chat support keeps detailed chat logs so store owners can review what customers asked, spot common queries, and figure out where people get stuck.This Prestashop AI Chatbot Module supports multi-language and dynamic-currency responses. The multilingual AI Chatbot detects the shop's language and responds in the languages and currencies selected by the customer. Merchants don't need massive support teams or worry about maintaining quality across different markets.This Prestashop live AI Chatbot module uses vector search through Qdrant. This AI chatbot doesn't just look for exact matches but understands the meanings of their queries. Customers can locate products faster, making browsing quicker and less frustrating.What the LLMs TXT Generator Addon DeliversThe Prestashop LLMs TXT Generator Module helps store owners automatically generate llms.txt files for their catalog. This llms.txt file generator allows AI crawlers to access store content and recommend it to customers asking related queries on AI search engines like OpenAI ChatGPT, Gemini, DeepSeek, Claude, or Perplexity.By creating a structured llms.txt file, your Prestashop store becomes accessible to AI answer engines. This increases the chances of your products being discovered and referenced in AI-generated responses. This module allows admins to select which content types to include in the file to ensure accurate AI targeting and avoid unnecessary content exposure. Moreover, merchants can filter products, categories, and CMS pages and add additional content for AI models for their better understanding.The Prestashop AI answer engine optimization module creates and refreshes the llms.txt file automatically as your product catalog evolves. No manual file management or technical upkeep is needed. It also supports multiple languages for global eCommerce operations.Why These AI Modules Are Beneficial for MerchantsThe AI-powered Chatbot handles repetitive questions automatically, while the LLMs TXT Generator gets products recommended by AI platforms. Teams can spend time on growth and strategy instead. The outcome is faster response times, satisfied customers, improved retention, and better product discovery.For customers, things just work more smoothly. Real-time AI chat provides help in the store without making users switch channels or wait for emails. When they ask AI platforms for product recommendations, stores using the llms.txt generator have a better shot at getting mentioned.The Future of eCommerce with Generative AIWith this launch, Knowband strengthens its position as a provider of practical and future-ready solutions. Adding AI chat support and AI-powered product discovery shows they're focused on fixing real problems merchants and customers face daily.eCommerce keeps evolving, and solutions like generative AI chatbots and AI answer engines aren't extras anymore; they're becoming must-haves. Knowband's AI plugins help merchants stay competitive.The AI-powered Chatbot and LLMs TXT Generator are available now for Prestashop and Opencart. Both represent steps towards making e-commerce smarter through innovation and automation.

eCommerce AI Chatbot Module for automated AI support

