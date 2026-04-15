fatjoe launch Grow AI packages

fatjoe, the productised SEO fulfilment platform used by over 4,000 agencies worldwide, today announced the launch of Grow AI.

Grow is our most refined package, for brands and agencies who just want one solution.” — Joe Davies, CEO

SYDNEY, AUSTRALIA, April 15, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- **The problem: two search worlds, zero simple solutions**The search landscape has split. Brands now need visibility in two places — traditional organic results and AI-generated answers. Most agencies are scrambling to figure out AI search optimisation on top of everything they already do. The tools, tactics, and expertise required are different, but the outcome clients care about is the same: being found.Until now, agencies had to piece together separate strategies, vendors, and workflows to cover both. Grow AI changes that.**What Grow AI delivers**Grow AI is an extension of fatjoe's existing Grow managed SEO subscription — the done-for-you service that handles link building, content, and SEO delivery on behalf of agencies.The new AI packages add a layer of optimisation specifically designed to increase brand visibility within AI search results and large language model outputs. Combined with fatjoe's proven link building and content fulfilment, Grow AI gives agencies a single subscription that covers both traditional and AI search — without needing to hire specialists, learn new platforms, or bolt on extra vendors.Two Grow AI tiers are available:- **Grow Pro AI (£1,500/month)** — 10 backlinks per month plus AI search optimisation- **Grow Ultimate AI (£4,000/month)** — 15 backlinks per month plus AI search optimisationBoth packages are fully white-label and managed end-to-end by fatjoe's fulfilment team.**Why this matters for agencies**Joe Davies, CEO and Co-Founder of fatjoe, said:"Every agency I speak to is asking the same question — how do we handle AI search on top of everything else? They don't have the bandwidth. They don't have the in-house expertise. And they definitely don't want another vendor to manage."That's exactly the problem fatjoe was built to solve. We took the pain out of link building. Now we're doing the same for AI search visibility. One subscription. Both search worlds covered. Agencies can focus on strategy and client relationships while we handle the delivery."**Built on 200,000+ campaigns of experience**fatjoe has fulfilled over 200,000 SEO campaigns and delivers more than 5,000 backlinks per month. The Grow AI packages are built on the same productised model that agencies already rely on — fixed pricing, clear deliverables, set turnaround times, and 24/7 support."AI search isn't going away, but it doesn't need to be complicated," Davies added. "Agencies that move now will have a significant advantage. The ones that wait will be playing catch-up. We've made it as simple as placing an order."**Availability**Grow AI packages are available now through the fatjoe platform. Existing Grow subscribers can upgrade to an AI tier immediately. New customers can sign up and order through the fatjoe dashboard.For more information, visit fatjoe.com or contact the fatjoe team directly.

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