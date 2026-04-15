fatjoe Launches Grow — A Fully Managed SEO Subscription That Lets Agencies Stop Doing Link Building and Start Scaling

the fatjocial team

fatjoe, the productised SEO fulfilment platform trusted by over 4,000 agencies, today announced the launch of Grow

Grow is a gamechanger for brands and agencies who want a set and forget solution to link building” — Joe Davies

MIAMI, FL, UNITED STATES, April 15, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- **The problem Grow solves**Agencies know link building matters. But doing it month after month — prospecting, outreaching, negotiating placements, managing freelancers, chasing deliverables — is a time sink that pulls teams away from the work that actually grows their business: strategy, client relationships, and sales.Most agencies end up in one of two traps. Either they try to do it all in-house and burn through time and headcount, or they cobble together freelancers and vendors and spend just as long managing the chaos.Grow eliminates both problems. Agencies subscribe, set their requirements, and fatjoe handles everything — from link acquisition to delivery — on a predictable monthly cycle. No hiring. No vendor management. No spreadsheet chaos.**How Grow works**Grow is a monthly subscription. Each tier includes a set number of high-quality backlinks fulfilled by fatjoe's outreach team, delivered on a recurring basis with full reporting.Three tiers are available:- **Grow Basic (£500/month)** — 5 backlinks per month- **Grow Pro (£1,000/month)** — 10 backlinks per month- **Grow Ultimate (£3,000/month)** — 15 backlinks per monthFor agencies that also need visibility in AI search platforms like ChatGPT, Perplexity, and Google AI Overviews, two AI-enhanced tiers are available:- **Grow Pro AI (£1,500/month)** — 10 backlinks per month plus AI search optimisation- **Grow Ultimate AI (£4,000/month)** — 15 backlinks per month plus AI search optimisationAll packages are fully white-label. Agencies can pass reports and deliverables straight to their clients without fatjoe's name appearing anywhere.**Why agencies are switching to managed delivery**Joe Davies, CEO and Co-Founder of fatjoe, said:"I ran an agency before I built fatjoe. I know what it's like to have a growing client list and a team that's drowning in outreach work. Link building is essential, but it shouldn't be the thing eating your margins and burning out your people."Grow is the logical next step for any agency that already outsources link building to us on a per-order basis. Instead of placing individual orders, you subscribe and we handle the whole thing. It's predictable costs, predictable delivery, and zero operational overhead."**Built on a decade of fulfilment at scale**fatjoe has delivered over 200,000 SEO campaigns and fulfils more than 5,000 backlinks every month. Grow is built on the same infrastructure — the same outreach team, the same quality standards, the same 24/7 support — packaged into a subscription that agencies can set and forget."The agencies that scale fastest are the ones that stop trying to do everything themselves," Davies added. "Grow lets you keep the strategy in-house and hand the delivery to a team that does it thousands of times a month. That's the whole point."**Availability**Grow subscriptions are available now. Agencies can sign up and manage everything through the fatjoe dashboard.For more information, visit fatjoe.com.---**About fatjoe**fatjoe is a productised SEO fulfilment platform built for agencies and marketing teams. Founded in 2013, fatjoe handles link building, content writing, digital PR, and managed SEO delivery so agencies can focus on strategy, client relationships, and growth. Over 4,000 agencies use fatjoe, with more than 5,000 backlinks fulfilled per month and 200,000+ campaigns delivered to date. All services are white-label by default.

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