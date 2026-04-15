Derby Barracks/DUI-Drugs

VSP News Release-Incident

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 26A5001955

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper A. Rice

STATION: VSP DERBY

CONTACT#: 802-334-8881

DATE/TIME: 04/13/2026 @ 1909 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: Willoughby Lake Rd, Brownington, VT

VIOLATION: DUI Drugs

ACCUSED: Jacob Phelps

AGE: 23

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Craftsbury, VT

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

The Vermont State Police responded to a single vehicle crash located on Willoughby Lake Rd in the Town of Brownington, VT. Troopers observed a vehicle had crashed into a utility pole and were able to identify the operator as Jacob Phelps, 23 of Craftsbury, VT. After further investigation, State Police observed signs of impairment from Phelps and he was subsequently arrested and transported to the Derby Barracks for further processing. Phelps was later released on a citation to appear in court for the above charge.

COURT ACTION: YES

COURT DATE/TIME: 07/28/2026 @ 0800 hrs

COURT: Orleans Superior Court - Criminal Division

MUG SHOT: INCLUDED