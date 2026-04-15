Derby Barracks/DUI-Drugs
VSP News Release-Incident
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 26A5001955
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper A. Rice
STATION: VSP DERBY
CONTACT#: 802-334-8881
DATE/TIME: 04/13/2026 @ 1909 hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: Willoughby Lake Rd, Brownington, VT
VIOLATION: DUI Drugs
ACCUSED: Jacob Phelps
AGE: 23
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Craftsbury, VT
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
The Vermont State Police responded to a single vehicle crash located on Willoughby Lake Rd in the Town of Brownington, VT. Troopers observed a vehicle had crashed into a utility pole and were able to identify the operator as Jacob Phelps, 23 of Craftsbury, VT. After further investigation, State Police observed signs of impairment from Phelps and he was subsequently arrested and transported to the Derby Barracks for further processing. Phelps was later released on a citation to appear in court for the above charge.
COURT ACTION: YES
COURT DATE/TIME: 07/28/2026 @ 0800 hrs
COURT: Orleans Superior Court - Criminal Division
MUG SHOT: INCLUDED
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