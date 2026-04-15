Williston Barracks / VCOR, Criminal DLS
VSP News Release-Incident
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 26A1002736
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Michael Foley
STATION: Williston
CONTACT#: (802) 878-7111
DATE/TIME: April 12th, 2026 / 2100 hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: Railroad St / Clark Ave, Johnson
VIOLATION: Violation of Conditions of Release, Criminal DLS
ACCUSED: Aedan Houriet
AGE: 25
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Johnson, VT
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On April 12th, 2026, at approximately 2100 hours, Troopers from the Vermont State Police Williston Barracks were conducting a patrol through the town of Johnson on Lower Main St. A motor vehicle was observed traveling while in violation of Title 23 V.S.A. 1244, Illumination Required.
A traffic stop was initiated, and the operator was identified as Aedan Houriet, 25, of Johnson. Investigation revealed that Houriet held a criminally suspended license. In addition, he was found to be in violation of his Conditions of Release.
Houriet was issued a citation to appear in the Lamoille County Superior Court on June 3rd, 2026, at 1430 hours, to answer to the charges of Violation of Conditions of Release and Criminal DLS.
COURT ACTION: Y
COURT DATE/TIME: June 3rd, 2026 / 1430 hours
COURT: Lamoille
LODGED - LOCATION: N/A
BAIL: N/A
MUG SHOT: NOT AVAILABLE
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of
the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.
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