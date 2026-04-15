Williston Barracks / VCOR, Criminal DLS

VSP News Release-Incident

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 26A1002736

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Michael Foley

STATION: Williston

CONTACT#: (802) 878-7111

DATE/TIME: April 12th, 2026 / 2100 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: Railroad St / Clark Ave, Johnson

VIOLATION: Violation of Conditions of Release, Criminal DLS

ACCUSED: Aedan Houriet

AGE: 25

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Johnson, VT

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On April 12th, 2026, at approximately 2100 hours, Troopers from the Vermont State Police Williston Barracks were conducting a patrol through the town of Johnson on Lower Main St. A motor vehicle was observed traveling while in violation of Title 23 V.S.A. 1244, Illumination Required.

A traffic stop was initiated, and the operator was identified as Aedan Houriet, 25, of Johnson. Investigation revealed that Houriet held a criminally suspended license. In addition, he was found to be in violation of his Conditions of Release.

Houriet was issued a citation to appear in the Lamoille County Superior Court on June 3rd, 2026, at 1430 hours, to answer to the charges of Violation of Conditions of Release and Criminal DLS.

COURT ACTION: Y

COURT DATE/TIME: June 3rd, 2026 / 1430 hours

COURT: Lamoille

LODGED - LOCATION: N/A

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: NOT AVAILABLE

*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.