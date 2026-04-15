Vermont Drug Task Force / Multiple arrests and multiple charges

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

STATION: HQ, Vermont Drug Task Force

DATE/TIME: April 14, 2026

LOCATION: 296 South Main St., Brattleboro, VT

ACCUSED: Mekhi Neal-Lurry

AGE: 19

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Hartford, CT

VIOLATION: Trafficking Fentanyl, Possession of Fentanyl, Trafficking Fentanyl into Vermont, Possession of Cocaine, Possession of a Firearm while Committing a Felony

BAIL: $50,000

ACCUSED: Jesus Cirino

AGE: 20

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Hartford, CT

VIOLATION: Trafficking Fentanyl, Possession of Fentanyl, Possession of Cocaine

BAIL: $50,000

ACCUSED: Jessica Spinella

AGE: 42

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Brattleboro, VT

VIOLATION: Arrest on Warrant for Sale of Cocaine, Sale of Fentanyl, Conspiracy

BAIL: Hold Without Bail on Warrant

ACCUSED: Travis Caviola

AGE: 42

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Brattleboro, VT

VIOLATION: Possession of Cocaine

ACCUSED: Daniel Lange

AGE: 51

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Brattleboro, VT

VIOLATION: Sale of Cocaine x1, Conspiracy

ACCUSED: Brian Brownell

AGE: 43

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Brattleboro, VT

VIOLATION: Possession of Fentanyl

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On April 14, 2026, the Vermont State Police executed a search warrant at 296 South Main St. in Brattleboro. This operation involved members of the Vermont Drug Task Force, Vermont State Police Tactical Services Unit, Vermont State Police Bureau of Criminal Investigations, Vermont State Police Field Force Division, Vermont State Police Crisis Negotiation Unit, Vermont State Police Bomb Squad, the Federal Bureau of Investigation, and the Brattleboro Police Department.

The execution of the search warrant stemmed from a months-long drug investigation conducted by detectives with the Vermont Drug Task Force into the distribution of fentanyl and cocaine from 296 South Main St. During the execution of the search warrant the Vermont State Police encountered multiple individuals including Jessica Spinella, Travis Caviola, Daniel Lange, Mekhi Neal-Lurry, Jesus Cirino, and Brian Brownell.

A search of 296 South Main St. yielded evidence of drug use, drug distribution, and a firearms offense. During a search of the residence, investigators located over 100 grams of fentanyl and several grams of cocaine base. One rifle and two handguns also were recovered, one of which was found to be stolen from Connecticut. Additional ammunition also was found throughout the house.

Cirino was charged with trafficking fentanyl, possession of fentanyl, and possession of cocaine. Neal-Lurry was charged with trafficking fentanyl, possession of fentanyl, trafficking fentanyl into Vermont, and possession of a firearm while committing a felony. Cirino and Neal-Lurry were ordered held on $50,000 bail. They are due in Windham Superior Court – Criminal Division in Brattleboro on April 15, 2026.

Spinella was ordered held without bail on an active Vermont arrest warrant for prior Drug Task Force charges related to the sale of cocaine, sale of fentanyl, and conspiracy.

Caviola was issued a citation for a charge of possession of cocaine. Lange was issued a citation for charges of sale of cocaine and conspiracy. Brownell was issued a citation for possession of fentanyl. All were cited to the Windham Superior Court – Criminal Division in Brattleboro for a later date.

Any safety or health-related concerns regarding the continued habitation of the property should be directed to the Brattleboro Police Department and Brattleboro health officers.

All individuals are being prosecuted by the Windham County State’s Attorney's Office. Anyone with information about this investigation is asked to contact the Vermont State Police at 802-722-4600 or submit a tip anonymously via https://vsp.vermont.gov/tipsubmit.

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