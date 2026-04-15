LevelShift Recognized in Forrester’s The Salesforce Consulting Services Landscape

“The market is evolving beyond partners who implement core platforms. Organizations want partners who can modernize existing Salesforce ecosystems into connected, Agentforce-ready environments.” — Selva Pandian, Managing Director, LevelShift

IRVINE, CA, UNITED STATES, April 15, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- LevelShift , a global technology solutions provider that helps enterprises become AI-native by embedding AI across core business functions, has been recognized in The Salesforce Consulting Services Landscape.The report provides enterprise buyers with an overview of the Salesforce consulting services market as organizations seek to optimize, modernize, and expand their Salesforce ecosystems into multi-cloud and multi-product deployments.LevelShift is recognized in the report across Agentforce , Data Cloud, and Field Service, reflecting the areas where enterprises are increasingly seeking specialized partners beyond traditional core cloud implementations.As Salesforce environments become more interconnected and AI-led transformation becomes the priority, enterprises are seeking service providers who can simplify complexity, improve return on investment, and align Salesforce strategy more closely with business outcomes.The report comes at a time when partner selection is becoming more strategic for technology and CRM leaders. Rather than focusing solely on implementation support, buyers are increasingly evaluating providers on their ability to support AI readiness, modernization, business transformation, and measurable outcomes.With deep enterprise platform expertise and an outcomes-focused delivery approach, LevelShift helps organizations unlock greater value from Salesforce investments and prepare for the next phase of AI-enabled transformation.Access the report: https://levelshift.com/services/salesforce/forrester-salesforce-consulting-services-landscape About LevelShiftLevelShift is a global technology solutions provider and AI transformation partner, founded in 1998, with a long-standing track record of helping enterprises navigate complex business and technology transformation initiatives. At LevelShift, we approach AI transformation as a strategic choice shaped by enterprise requirements. Organizations may build on existing digital foundations to protect legacy investments, pursue AI-native reinvention, or adopt a deliberate combination of both. Our role is to help organizations choose the right option and assist them in their AI transformation journey.

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