PreludeSys and its Sub-Brands Evolve into LevelShift to Drive Industry-Specific AI Transformation

AI is no longer optional; it’s the foundation of future business. LevelShift gives customers a trusted path to embed AI across core business functions and achieve real, industry-specific impact.” — Kiran Babu Chandra, CEO, LevelShift

CHENNAI, TAMIL NADU, INDIA, October 22, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- PreludeSys, along with its sub-brands DemandBlue and DemandDynamics, today announced its evolution into LevelShift , a new unified brand dedicated to helping organizations transform into AI-native enterprises.LevelShift reflects PreludeSys’s strategic evolution from a horizontal technology enabler to an industry-focused AI transformation partner . With artificial intelligence rapidly reshaping business strategy, LevelShift delivers deeply customized, vertical AI roadmaps that unlock measurable outcomes—not just technology deployment.Key Highlights of LevelShift:• Vertical AI Expertise: Strategic shift from horizontal services to deep, industry-specific AI solutions.• AI Center of Excellence: A single, trusted touchpoint guiding organizations through every phase of AI adoption.• Unified Brand Identity: Bringing clarity, scale, and trust to every customer engagement.LevelShift begins a new chapter — one that’s focused on embedding AI responsibly, driving innovation across industries, and building trusted partnerships that last. The goal is not just to keep pace with change, but to lead it. LevelShift is also a promise — a commitment to continuous growth, learning, and leadership in this defining technological era.For more information about LevelShift and its mission to help organizations transform into AI-native enterprises, visit www.levelshift.com or contact us at info@levelshift.com.About LevelShift:LevelShift is an industry-focused AI Transformation Partner that brings together the strengths of PreludeSys, DemandBlue, and DemandDynamics. We have been certified as a ‘Great Place to Work’ for five consecutive years from 2021 to 2025.LevelShift helps organizations transform into AI-native enterprises, embedding artificial intelligence across core business functions to deliver measurable outcomes. Born from PreludeSys’s legacy of technology enablement, LevelShift marks a strategic shift from horizontal solutions to vertical, industry-specific AI transformation. Our deeply customized roadmaps and AI Center of Excellence provide a single, trusted touchpoint—combining sector expertise with cutting-edge innovation. With a unified brand identity and a focus on meaningful business impact, LevelShift is your partner for AI strategies that drive clarity, scale, and long-term growth.

