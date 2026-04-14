Podcast: The future of quantum computing
The future of quantum information science and engineering promises computers with unprecedented speed and capabilities. Mikhail Lukin, an NSF-supported professor, discusses his work with neutral atom qubits, why error correction is important in quantum computing, and his journey through starting a company and moving into industry.
Listen to NSF Discovery Files wherever you get your podcasts.
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