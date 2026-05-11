Podcast: The rise of AI-powered surgical robots
In the health care industry, artificial intelligence, machine learning and advanced robotic systems could help solve many of the issues facing the field today. Axel Krieger, associate professor of mechanical engineering at Johns Hopkins University, discusses his work developing autonomous surgical robots.
Listen to NSF Discovery Files wherever you get your podcasts.
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