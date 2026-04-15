Aiarty Image Enhancer Enables Fast, Private On-Device AI Image Enhancement for macOS Users

Aiarty Image Enhancer leverages Core ML for fast, private AI enhancement. By balancing workloads across CPU, GPU, and ANE, it ensures peak performance on Macs.

Moving our entire inference pipeline to Core ML allows Aiarty to tap into the full potential of Apple’s hardware, especially the Neural Engine. ” — Jack Han, CEO of Aiarty

CHENGDU, SICHUAN, CHINA, April 15, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- As demand for high-quality image enhancement continues to rise across photography, AI-generated content, and digital restoration, macOS users are increasingly seeking solutions that balance performance, privacy, and efficiency. Aiarty Image Enhancer, developed by Digiarty Software, addresses this need by bringing advanced on-device AI image processing to Mac through deep integration with Apple’s Core ML framework.

Powered by Core ML and optimized to leverage CPU, GPU, and Apple Neural Engine (ANE), the software delivers high-speed performance, while its fully on-device processing ensures complete user privacy.

Leveraging Apple Core ML for On-Device Intelligence

Apple’s Core ML is a machine learning framework optimized for on‑device performance, allowing developers to run AI models efficiently across macOS and iOS. Aiarty Image Enhancer leverages Core ML to run its AI models directly on macOS devices, enabling fast, secure, and fully on‑device image processing without reliance on cloud servers.

By intelligently distributing workloads across the CPU, GPU, and ANE, the software dynamically adapts to each machine’s hardware capabilities for optimized performance. The ANE, introduced with Apple Silicon starting from the M1 chip, is specifically designed for AI and machine learning tasks, delivering high‑speed processing with low power consumption.

“Moving our entire inference pipeline to Core ML allows Aiarty to tap into the full potential of Apple’s hardware, especially the Neural Engine,” said Jack Han, CEO of Aiarty. “Users can now upscale, denoise, sharpen, and restore images entirely on their device, without ever sending a file to the cloud, and with significantly reduced latency.”

Flexible Performance Modes Across Mac Devices

To strike the perfect balance between performance and compatibility, Aiarty provides three distinct inference modes tailored to different hardware and operating systems:

• All Units Mode: Automatically selects the optimal computational unit based on device and model needs, running simultaneously on two or three of these units: CPU, GPU, and ANE.

• CPU + GPU Mode: A recommended mode that balances high performance with broad compatibility.

• CPU-Only Mode: Ensures broad compatibility, particularly on older systems, with reduced processing speed.

The available modes depend on the macOS version:

• Systems running macOS 13 and above support all three inference options, including the powerful "All Units" and "CPU+GPU" modes.

• Systems running macOS 12 and below are strictly limited to the "CPU Only" mode.

• If the Mac system is older than macOS 13, it cannot utilize GPU or ANE acceleration, which will significantly impact inference performance and speed.

This clear delineation ensures that users on modern Apple Silicon and updated macOS versions experience the full, uncompromised speed of Aiarty's GPU and ANE optimizations, while older Intel-based Macs or legacy systems maintain functional compatibility.

Designed for Real-World Image Enhancement Workflows

Aiarty Image Enhancer offers a comprehensive set of AI-powered tools, including:

• AI image upscaling up to 16K on Mac

• Intelligent noise reduction that preserves natural textures

• Deblurring and restoration for low-quality or motion-blurred images

• High-fidelity face enhancement for clearer, more natural-looking portraits

• Built-in color adjustment tools for complete image optimization

• SDR-to-HDR conversion for improved dynamic range, contrast, and visual depth

• AI-powered object removal for clean and distraction-free visuals

• Adjustable strength slider for fine-tuning enhancement intensity and precise control

• Supports high-volume batch processing for efficient large-scale workflows

Powered by multiple AI models such as More-Detail GAN, AIGCsmooth, and Real-Photo, the software is designed to handle diverse image types, from real-world photography to AI-generated visuals.

Pricing and Availability

Aiarty Image Enhancer is available for both Windows and macOS, with flexible licensing options designed to support different workflows and device setups.

• Cross-platform Lifetime License ($79, originally $155): Best value for multi-platform support, covering 1 Windows PC and 1 Mac.

• Mac Lifetime License ($79, originally $155): Allows installation on up to 3 Mac computers.

Both plans include lifetime free upgrades and provide long-term value without recurring subscription fees, making Aiarty Image Enhancer a cost-effective solution for high-quality, offline AI image enhancement.

For more details on the special offer, please visit: https://www.aiarty.com/ai-image-enhancer/cross-platform-offer.htm?ttref=w4bd-aia-pm2604-enpr

About Aiarty

Aiarty is the AI-focused innovation brand from Digiarty Software, dedicated to developing advanced multimedia solutions powered by on-device intelligence. With a team of experienced engineers, Aiarty creates AI-driven tools designed to enhance image and video quality while maintaining efficiency, privacy, and ease of use.

About Digiarty Software

Digiarty Software, the developer of Aiarty, WinXDVD, and VideoProc, is a leading provider of multimedia software solutions for over 20 years. Renowned for their unwavering commitment to quality, performance, and customer satisfaction, Digiarty boasts a diverse software suite encompassing DVD backup, iPhone management, video transcoding, editing, and more. The comprehensive offering has garnered over 256 million software installations across 180 countries. To get more info about the company, please visit its official web page: https://www.aiarty.com/



Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.