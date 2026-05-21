WinXDVD Celebrates 20th Anniversary with Historic Global Campaign and User Rewards Program

WinXDVD 20th Anniversary Celebration

WinXDVD today launches its 20th Anniversary Campaign, incl. limited-time offers, an extra $10 coupon code, & a global user rewards program.

CHENGDU, SICHUAN, CHINA, May 21, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- 2026 marks a significant milestone for WinXDVD as it celebrates 20 years of innovation in multimedia software solutions. Founded in May 2006, WinXDVD has grown from a niche DVD utility developer into a globally recognized AI-powered multimedia technology brand, serving users worldwide across DVD ripping, video conversion, and AI-powered video enhancement. To commemorate two decades of development, the company is launching its largest anniversary campaign to date, alongside a global “Share & Win” campaign designed to reward its user community.

This 20th Anniversary campaign runs through June 15, 2026 and is available worldwide at https://www.winxdvd.com/buy.htm

Two Decades of Continuous Innovation in Multimedia Technology

Since its founding in 2006, WinXDVD has focused on simplifying DVD and video processing while maintaining professional-level performance. The company’s product ecosystem has evolved alongside shifts in digital media technology, expanding from DVD backup tools to GPU-accelerated video conversion and AI-based media enhancement solutions.

Throughout its journey, WinXDVD has rolled out over 1,020 software updates, continuously improving performance, usability, and system stability. Its software is now used by over 215 million users across 200+ countries and regions, with more than 100 million recorded cases in DVD and video processing scenarios. The company’s solutions are designed around local processing architecture, with a focus on user privacy and data security.

In recent years, WinXDVD has expanded its development focus toward AI-powered media processing through Winxvideo AI. Frequent recent upgrades have integrated advanced AI models specialized in video and image enhancement, face restoration, colorization of black-and-white images, vocal removal, and improved compression and downloading performance—strengthening its position in the rapidly evolving multimedia software industry.

As part of the 20th anniversary campaign, WinXDVD is offering discounted lifetime pricing on selected products, along with additional rewards and upgrade benefits.

20th Anniversary Limited-Time Offers and Stacking Discounts

The cornerstone of the month-long celebration is an exceptional price reduction on the WinX 5-in-1 Bundle, now available for $79.95 (regularly $218.80). This comprehensive, lifetime package equips users with an all-inclusive media toolkit:

• WinX DVD Ripper Platinum — A flagship DVD backup solution designed to rip DVD to MP4, MOV, HEVC, and 350+ formats. It supports old, new, 99-title discs and uses hardware acceleration to significantly speed up ripping performance while preserving original quality.

• Winxvideo AI —An all-in-one AI media toolkit that utilizes deep learning models to upscale video/image resolution, reduce noise, stabilize shaky footage, and enhance overall video/image quality. It also executes batch transcoding, recording, and compression with fast speed while maintaining visual fidelity and minimizing quality loss.

• WinX MediaTrans — A data transfer solution that transfers iPhone and iPad files between iOS and PC without data erasing.

• WinX DVD Copy Pro — A dedicated DVD copy solution that offers 9 flexible copy modes and allows users to copy DVD to DVD or ISO image with no quality loss.

• 5KPlayer — A hardware-accelerated media player, downloader, and AirPlay streaming software.

In addition to the bundle promotion, users can also purchase standalone lifetime licenses at discounted anniversary pricing:

• WinX DVD Ripper Platinum Lifetime / 1 PC — $64.95 (regularly $89.95)

• Winxvideo AI Lifetime / 1 PC — $64.95 (regularly $89.95)

All anniversary offers qualify for an additional $10 OFF discount using the coupon code 20ANNIVERSARY. Users simply need to click “Apply Now” on the promotion page to activate the extra savings. Every purchase also includes lifetime free upgrades and a 30-day money-back guarantee.

Share and Win Premium Rewards

Alongside the anniversary sale, WinXDVD is launching a global “Share and Win Premium Rewards” campaign to thank its community of users, creators, and longtime supporters.

Users can participate by sharing their WinXDVD experiences, reviews, use cases, or creative projects on social media platforms or Trustpilot. Selected participants will have the opportunity to win premium prizes, including:

• GoPro Hero 13 Black ×1

• Seagate Portable 2TB External Hard Drive ×2

• $20 Amazon Gift Card ×20

The campaign reflects WinXDVD’s appreciation for the millions of users who have supported the brand throughout its 20-year journey.

Looking Ahead

As WinXDVD enters its third decade, the company continues to focus on AI-driven video processing, GPU acceleration, and user-centric software design. The anniversary campaign reflects both its long-term development in multimedia technology and its continued investment in future-oriented innovation.

Pricing and Availability

The 20th anniversary promotion is available globally all the way through June 15, 2026. All offers are accessible through the WinXDVD Official Promotion page and apply to both new and existing users seeking upgrades or full licenses. Mac users can also participate in the anniversary promotion through the dedicated Mac platform: MacX Anniversary Promotion

This ensures cross-platform availability for both Windows and macOS users, extending WinXDVD’s reach across the broader multimedia ecosystem.

About WinXDVD

With 20 years of experience, Digiarty WinXDVD Software is a pioneer in the multimedia software industry. Its WinXDVD brand provides professional DVD ripping, video conversion, AI-powered enhancement tools, and data transfer software for Windows and macOS users.

About Digiarty Software

Digiarty Software, the developer of WinXDVD, Aiarty, and VideoProc, is a leading provider of multimedia software solutions for over 19 years. Renowned for their unwavering commitment to quality, performance, and customer satisfaction, Digiarty boasts a diverse software suite encompassing DVD backup, iPhone management, video transcoding, editing, and more. The comprehensive offering has garnered over 256 million software installations across 200 countries. To get more info about the company, please visit its official web page: https://www.winxdvd.com/

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