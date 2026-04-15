North West Provincial Treasury on false tender award

North West Provincial Treasury has become aware of fraudulent messages currently circulating, in which individuals are being contacted regarding the alleged awarding of a tender identified as “BID NWP002/25 for the supply and delivery of cleaning chemicals to North West Provincial Government for a period of (03) years.”

These messages falsely claim to originate from the Head of Department (HOD). The Department wishes to categorically state that these communications are fraudulent and misleading.

The Head of Department is not involved in any procurement or bidding processes, including the awarding of tenders. All official procurement processes are conducted in accordance with established Supply Chain Management policies, and any communication relating to BIDs or awards is issued through formal and verifiable departmental channels only.

The public, service providers, and all stakeholders are urged to disregard any such messages or requests, not share personal or financial information in response to these communications and report suspicious messages to the relevant law enforcement authorities.

The department wishes to indicate that the tender pertaining the supply and delivery of cleaning material was indeed advertised and has been closed. The tender adjudication processes will follow legislated processes.

For verification of any tender-related information, stakeholders are encouraged to contact the Department through its official communication platforms.

Enquiries:

Media Liaison Officer

Lesedi Makhubela

Cell: 062 103 2798

Departmental Communications Unit

Ms Lemogang Mayekiso

Tel: 018 388 3584 / 3239 / 2319

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