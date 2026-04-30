Deputy Minister Prince Zolile Burns -Ncamashe welcomes constructive engagement between Amarharhabe Traditional Council and Nigerian High Commission

The Deputy Minister of Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs (COGTA), Rev. Prince Zolile Burns Ncamashe, has welcomed the cordial and constructive engagement between the Nigerian High Commission and the AmaRharhabe Traditional Council, which took place in KuGompo (East London), Eastern Cape Province. He described the engagement as a positive and important step towards strengthening relations and promoting social cohesion.

This historic meeting was led by His Majesty, King Jonguxolo Sandile, Aah! Vul’ulwandle!, of the AmaRharhabe kingship, who welcomed the High Commissioner, Ambassador Alexander Temitope Ajayi, and his delegation.

The engagement followed earlier discussions between the South African Government and the High Commissioner aimed at addressing concerns arising from an alleged unauthorised traditional coronation in KuGompo.

The engagement provided an opportunity for the High Commissioner to express regret regarding the incident and to reaffirm respect for South Africa’s traditional leadership institutions and cultural practices. All parties reaffirmed their commitment to peaceful coexistence, mutual respect, and the strengthening of relations between Nigerian nationals and South African communities.

Deputy Minister BurnsNcamashe commended the leadership shown by all parties, noting that the engagement demonstrated the power of dialogue and mutual respect in resolving sensitive matters.

“This engagement demonstrates that when we approach matters with respect for traditional authority, a commitment to dialogue, and adherence to the rule of law, even sensitive issues can be resolved constructively. South Africa and Nigeria remain bound by shared history, shared values, and a collective responsibility to promote unity, peace, and mutual respect among our peoples,” the Deputy Minister said.

For media enquiries, kindly contact:

Mr Legadima Leso

Head of Communications, CoGTA

Cell: 066 479 9904

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