Minister Siviwe Gwarube sets out position on draft history curriculum

The Minister of Basic Education, Ms Siviwe Gwarube, has noted the public debate regarding the draft History curriculum and the concerns raised in various quarters.

In 2019 the former Minister of Basic Education, Ms Angie Motshekga, appointed a Task Team to develop a new History curriculum for Grades 4 to 12. That work culminated in a proposed draft curriculum document, which is currently out for public comment. Minister Gwarube emphasised that the document before the public is a draft. It has been published precisely so that South Africans can study it carefully and make substantive submissions on it.

“The more inclusive this process is, the more inclusive our History curriculum will be. I therefore encourage as many people as possible to indicate where they believe the draft should be strengthened, corrected, expanded or refined,” said Minister Gwarube. Minister Gwarube also set out her view on the principles that should guide the development of the History curriculum. Our History curriculum should not exclude key events or perspectives on political grounds, nor should it impose any particular ideology on learners. I am committed to ensuring that the curriculum equips learners to think critically about our past, so that they may form their own opinions,” she added. Minister Gwarube also cautioned against misinformation, noting that some of the claims circulating about the draft curriculum are not supported by the content.

She called on stakeholders to engage critically and directly with the document.

“As South Africans we understand how complex our history is, and how important the study of it is for reconciliation and nation-building. Robust and responsible engagement is essential to ensure that the outcome of this process has a positive impact on our learners and our country,” Minister Gwarube concluded.

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