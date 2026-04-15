Federal Disaster Declaration Approved for December 2025 Storms

Governor Tina Kotek’s efforts to secure federal support for the December storms were successful, with the President approving her request for a major disaster declaration on April 10, 2026.

“Over the course of just a few days, these storms upended lives, damaged critical infrastructure and tested the resilience of communities across Oregon,” Governor Kotek said. “I’m grateful that this disaster declaration was approved and it's reassuring that federal resources are on the way. This support will help our communities recover faster. We will continue working alongside local leaders to make sure every dollar is put to work helping Oregonians recover and rebuild stronger.”

The declaration provides Public Assistance funding for nine counties — Clackamas, Hood River, Lane, Lincoln, Linn, Polk, Tillamook, Union, and Yamhill — that were heavily affected by an atmospheric river that swept through Oregon December 15–21, 2025.

Public Assistance funds can be used to cover costs associated with damage to roads, bridges, utilities and other public facilities. Additional funding for Hazard Mitigation Grant funds to support projects that reduce long-term hazard impacts were also requested. That request remains under review.

The storms brought record rainfall and high winds that resulted in widespread flooding, landslides, and mudslides. More than 300,000 Oregonians lost power at the peak of the event, and numerous highways and interstates were closed. One fatality was reported in Yamhill County.

A joint preliminary damage assessment documented more than $15.4 million in eligible damages across the affected areas. Tillamook County recorded the highest per capita impact at $154.29 per person.

“With this approval, communities will receive much-needed support for debris removal, emergency protective measures and repairs to public infrastructure,” said Erin McMahon, director of the Oregon Department of Emergency Management. “Hazard mitigation funding would help Oregon reduce future risk and increase resilience statewide, and I will continue to advocate for this investment.”

More information on Oregon’s disaster recovery efforts and emergency preparedness resources is available at Oregon.gov/OEM.

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