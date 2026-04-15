Update No. 1: Williston Barracks / Fatal fire investigation

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

CASE#: 26A1002734

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Detective Sgt. James Wright, Detective Sgt. Michael Mattuchio

STATION: VSP Williston Barracks

CONTACT#: 802-878-7111

DATE/TIME: About 6:20 p.m. Sunday, April 12, 2026

INCIDENT LOCATION: 245 Lyman Meadow, Hinesburg, VT

INCIDENT TYPE: Fatal fire

VICTIM: Brenda Garey

AGE: 65

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Hinesburg, VT

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On Tuesday, April 14, 2026, the Chief Medical Examiner’s Office in Burlington informed the Vermont State Police they have completed the autopsy on the woman found deceased following a fire in her apartment on Sunday evening.

The woman is identified as 65-year-old Brenda Garey. The medical examiner determined that Garey died of natural causes prior to the fire.

The investigation into the origin and cause of the fire is ongoing but is not believed to be suspicious. No additional details are currently available.

***Initial news release, 8:30 p.m. Sunday, April 12, 2026***

The Vermont State Police is investigating after a woman was found dead following a fire in her Hinesburg apartment Sunday evening, April 12, 2026.

Emergency crews responded at about 6:20 p.m. after a neighbor reported smoke coming from one of the units in the apartment complex at 245 Lyman Meadow. First responders encountered moderate fire and smoke conditions, and after containing the blaze discovered a single victim inside the residence.

Initial investigation indicates this incident is not suspicious. The state police will hold the scene overnight, and Monday morning an investigator from the Department of Public Safety Fire and Explosion Investigation Unit will respond to investigate the origin and cause of the fire, and a detective from the Bureau of Criminal Investigations will conduct a death investigation. The victim’s body will be brought to the Chief Medical Examiner’s Office in Burlington for an autopsy to determine the cause and manner of death. The victim’s name is being withheld pending further investigation and notification of relatives.

Responding agencies included Hinesburg Fire & Rescue, Charlotte Fire & Rescue, Shelburne Fire & Rescue, Williston Fire & Rescue, and fire departments from Huntington, Monkton and Starksboro.

No additional information is available at this time. The state police will provide updates as the investigation continues.

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