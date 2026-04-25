VSP investigates after sheriff’s deputy seriously injured during Fairfax traffic stop

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE





CASE#: 26A2002591

TROOPER: Detective Sgt. Joshua Lewis

STATION: Vermont State Police Major Crime Unit

CONTACT#: 802-244-8727





DATE/TIME: About 8 p.m. Friday, April 24, 2026

LOCATION: 1408 Main St., Fairfax, VT

ACCUSED: Alexander T. Seagroves

AGE: 32

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Fletcher, VT

VIOLATIONS:

Attempted second-degree murder.

Aggravated assault.

Gross negligent operation.

Eluding a police officer.

Driving with a suspended license.

Arrest on a warrant.

VICTIM: Name withheld pending notification of relatives

AGE:

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE





SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

The Vermont State Police is investigating an incident in which a Franklin County Sheriff’s Deputy was dragged by a vehicle the deputy had stopped for speeding Friday night, April 24, 2026, in the town of Fairfax.

Troopers responded at about 8:18 p.m. to the incident location near 1408 Main St. (Vermont Route 104) in Fairfax. Preliminary investigation determined that the sheriff’s deputy had stopped a silver Chevrolet Silverado pickup truck for a speed violation. The deputy approached the vehicle and spoke with the operator, who identified himself as Alexander T. Seagroves. The deputy returned to his cruiser when the Silverado began to move, prompting the deputy to approach the truck and order Seagroves to turn off the engine and get out of the vehicle. Seagroves did not comply, instead driving south on Route 104 and dragging the deputy, who was holding onto the front door, before braking, throwing the deputy from the pickup truck. Seagroves then drove from the scene.

A bystander witnessed the incident and called 911. Fairfax Rescue responded and transported the deputy to the University of Vermont Medical Center in Burlington. Medical personnel determined the deputy had sustained serious bodily injury. His condition was reported early Saturday morning to be critical.

Dispatch relayed the incident to troopers who located Seagroves at a residence on Hemlock Road in Fletcher. A vehicle matching the description and registration involved in this incident was located behind the residence where Seagroves was discovered. The state police arrested him and transported him to the St. Albans Barracks for processing on multiple charges, including attempted second-degree murder and aggravated assault.





He was ordered jailed without bail pending arraignment, which is scheduled for 1 p.m. Monday, April 27, in the Criminal Division of Vermont Superior Court in St. Albans.

The investigation into this incident is active and ongoing. Further details are not yet available. The name of the injured deputy is being withheld at this time pending notification of relatives.

The investigation involves members of the Vermont State Police Major Crime Unit, Bureau of Criminal Investigations, Field Force Division, Crash Reconstruction Team, Crime Scene Search Team and Victim Services Unit. The St. Albans Police Department and the Vermont Department of Fish and Wildlife assisted with the investigation.

VSP will provide updates as the investigation proceeds.





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