PRIVATE EYES NAMED WORKDAY PARTNER

Integrated screening intelligence directly within Workday to streamline hiring and onboarding.

As customers seek faster and more transparent hiring tools, our partnership with Workday is a natural fit. Integrating our screening technology with Workday promotes a more efficient hiring experience” — Sandra James, CEO of Private Eyes

RENO, NV, UNITED STATES, April 15, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Private Eyes Screening Group, a PBSA-accredited provider of background-screening solutions with more than 26 years of experience, today announced it has signed a partnership agreement with Workday .This partnership will integrate Private Eyes’ proprietary screening software with Workday to help organizations make faster, safer, and more informed hiring decisions. Workday Human Capital Management (HCM) is a unified system that helps enable organizations to make faster decisions, gain operational visibility, prepare for future talent shifts, and build effective teams, making it a well-suited platform for Private Eyes’ integrated screening capabilities.

Private Eyes combines proprietary technology with an FCRA-certified team to deliver fast, accurate, and compliant screening results. Its comprehensive services help organizations with the insights they need to hire confidently. Through this integration, Private Eyes can help streamline hiring workflows and support workforce risk-management for Workday customers.



As a Workday Partner, Private Eyes Strives to:

• Deliver fast, compliant, and accurate screening insights through its proprietary technology and FCRA-certified experts.

• Support customers in highly regulated industries with advanced compliance and verification capabilities.

• Integrate screening intelligence directly within Workday to streamline hiring and onboarding.

• Strengthen workforce safety and decision-making with consistent, data-driven processes.

About Private Eyes Screening Group

Powered by proprietary technology and an FCRA-certified team, Private Eyes delivers fast, accurate, and secure screening results across criminal history checks, verifications, credential reviews, drug and health screening, and social media searches. As a Workday HCM partner, Private Eyes integrates screening intelligence into modern talent workflows to help organizations build safer, more informed, higher-performing teams.

For more information about Private Eyes’ Workday-integrated background screening solutions, contact us at sales@pebackgroundchecks.com or visit [PESG].

More information on Private Eyes’ integration can also be found on the Workday Marketplace, which provides easy access to solutions built by Workday and its partners.

Private Eyes: Making a Safe Workplace Possible!

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