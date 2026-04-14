Construction closures set for I-405 in Bellevue, April 17–20

BELLEVUE– Eastside travelers should prepare for increased congestion the weekend of April 17-20 with northbound Interstate 405 closed in Bellevue. These closures will occur while two northbound lanes of I-5 remain closed across the Ship Canal Bridge in Seattle for major bridge repairs.

Northbound I-405 in Bellevue and Renton will be closed from North Southport Drive/Northeast Sunset Boulevard to Coal Creek Parkway Southeast from 11:30 p.m. Friday, April 17 to 4 a.m. Monday, April 20. A signed detour along Coal Creek Parkway Southeast will be in place.

Crews will excavate drainage crossings, complete full pavement replacements, and perform a traffic switch as part of the I-405/Renton to Bellevue Widening and Express Toll Lanes Project. When complete, this project will extend the two-lane express toll system between Renton and Lynnwood.

What travelers should expect

Longer backups on I-405 in both directions approaching Bellevue and heavier congestion throughout the I-405 corridor.

Constrained travel in Seattle, where two northbound lanes of I-5 remain closed across the Ship Canal Bridge.

Plan ahead

When several major corridors have closures at the same time, congestion can extend well beyond the construction areas as drivers shift to alternate routes. Travelers may encounter congestion in areas they typically do not associate with freeway construction, including local roads and parallel routes. Transit, park-and-ride options, flexible schedules and real-time travel information can make a meaningful difference during closures.

The northbound I-405 work is dependent on good weather and may be rescheduled. Schedule updates will be available on the project webpage, WSDOT’s Travel Center map, the WSDOT mobile app and by signing up for King County email updates.