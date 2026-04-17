FREESTYLE DIGITAL MEDIA RELEASES ROMANTIC COMEDY “60 DATES IN 6 MONTHS”

Freestyle Digital Media has just released the romantic comedy 60 DATES IN 6 MONTHS -- now available to rent/own on North American digital HD internet, cable, and satellite platforms starting on April 17th, 2026, as well as DVD on April 21st, 2026

New Romantic Comedy Feature Sets Digital Debut on North American VOD Platforms Starting April 17, 2026

60 DATES IN 6 MONTHS is a romantic comedy about the quest to find love after losing a soulmate. Ultimately, it is a journey of laughter with heartfelt and hilarious twists and turns along the way.” — Executive producer/author Maureen Meehan

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, April 17, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Freestyle Digital Media, the digital film distribution division of Byron Allen’s Allen Media Group, has just released the romantic comedy 60 DATES IN 6 MONTHS -- now available to rent/own on North American digital HD internet, cable, and satellite platforms starting on April 17th, 2026, as well as DVD on April 21st, 2026.

Based on the true story of Maureen Anne Meehan, the heartfelt romantic comedy 60 DATES IN 6 MONTHS follows a widow who dives headfirst into the absurd world of modern dating. Armed with determination, a spreadsheet, and zero tolerance for nonsense, Maureen sets an outrageous goal: 60 dates in 6 months. From swipe disasters and awkward dinners to well-meaning advice from her brutally honest friends, the experiment spirals into a hilarious gauntlet of romantic misfires. Even a serious neck injury can’t stop her, as Maureen powers through, turning her dating challenge into a laugh-out-loud journey of reinvention and resilience. Ultimately, 60 DATES IN 6 MONTHS is less about finding "the one" and more about the healing power of laughter, friendship, and second chances.

Josh Nadler adapted Maureen’s novel into the screenplay 60 DATES IN 6 MONTHS. Directed by Scott Leslie and produced by Scott Leslie and Kelli Lessie, with Maureen Meehan as the executive producer. Featured actors include: Katelin Chesna (‘Maureen’), Adrianne Harris (‘Beth’), Katherine Kirkpatrick (‘Amber’), Rob Moore (‘Matt’), Annabel Storm (‘Jen’), James Hyde (‘Mike’),Corbin Timbrook (‘Craig’), Michael Scovotti (‘Jake’), and Paul Logan (“It’s All About Me”).

“60 DATES IN 6 MONTHS is a romantic comedy about the quest to find love after losing a soulmate, discovering the modern dating world, and self-discovery,” said executive producer and author Maureen Meehan. “Ultimately, it is a journey of laughter, love, and friendship, with heartfelt and hilarious twists and turns along the way."

Freestyle Digital Media negotiated a deal to acquire 60 DATES IN 6 MONTHS directly with the filmmakers.

60 DATES IN 6 MONTHS website: https://www.imdb.com/title/tt36938121

ABOUT FREESTYLE DIGITAL MEDIA

The digital distribution unit of Byron Allen’s Allen Media Group, Freestyle Digital Media, is a premiere multi-platform distributor with direct partnerships across all major cable, satellite, digital, and streaming platforms. Capitalizing on a robust infrastructure, proven track record, and a veteran sales team, Freestyle Digital Media is a true home for independent films. Recent releases include ALLSWELL IN NEW YORK starring Emmy award-winning actress Liza Colón-Zayas from the hit FX series THE BEAR, ALL HAPPY FAMILIES starring Josh Radnor and Rob Huebel, the drama based on a novel THE GHOST TRAP starring Zak Steiner from EUPHORIA and Greer Grammer of AWKWARD, and the Weekly World News horror-comedy THE ZOMBIE WEDDING. Other Freestyle Digital Media titles include THE ROAD DOG starring comedian Doug Stanhope, SURVIVE starring HBO’s GAME OF THRONES star Sophie Turner and Corey Hawkins, the music documentary profiling blues guitar legends Jimmie Vaughan and Stevie Ray Vaughan, BROTHERS IN BLUES, DEAR ZOE starring Sadie Sink from the hit Netflix series STRANGER THINGS, Jessica Capshaw and Theo Rossi, the teen musical BEST SUMMER EVER featuring a fully integrated cast and crew of people with and without disabilities, produced by Jamie Lee Curtis, Maggie Gyllenhaal, Mary Steenburgen, and Ted Danson, and THE WEDDING YEAR starring Sarah Hyland and Anna Camp.

For more information, visit:

www.allenmedia.tv

www.freestyledigitalmedia.tv

Official FDM Trailer - 60 DATES IN 6 MONTHS (2026)

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.