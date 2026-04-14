Temporary traffic pattern changes coming to I-94 Exit 161 in Bismarck

BISMARCK, N.D. — Several temporary traffic pattern changes are expected to begin April 15 at the Interstate 94 Exit 161 interchange in Bismarck and continue through early fall. Drivers are encouraged to plan ahead before traveling through the area.

What to expect:

Centennial Road/Bismarck Expressway will be reduced to one southbound lane beginning April 15, followed by one northbound lane beginning April 17, as crews complete work on the southeast ramp, concrete medians, permanent pavement markings, & seeding.

The northeast loop ramp will also be reduced to one lane beginning April 15, as crews begin to build a temporary eastbound I-94 ramp connection.

The southeast loop ramp will be used by both drivers exiting and entering I-94 at Exit 161 while the southeast entrance ramp is under construction.

Drivers should expect occasional lane shifts and temporary closures along Centennial Road/Bismarck Expressway and eastbound I-94 through project completion. Signage will be in place to guide motorists through the work zone.

The I-94 Exit 161 Interchange project, which began in spring 2024, is designed to improve traffic flow by eliminating two left-turn movements and adding right-turn loops for more efficient travel. NDDOT appreciates the public’s patience and cooperation as this essential infrastructure project moves forward.

For project updates and more information, visit the project website: dot.nd.gov/exit161. Up-to-date road conditions and construction information can be found by calling 511 or visiting the ND Roads map at travel.dot.nd.gov.