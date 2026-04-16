Construction to begin on 42nd Street and DeMers Avenue Underpass project in Grand Forks

GRAND FORKS, N.D. — Construction is expected to begin Monday, April 20, on the two-year 42nd Street and DeMers Avenue Underpass project in Grand Forks, North Dakota, to improve daily travel, reduce congestion, and enhance safety for residents and visitors.

The project will divide roadway and rail traffic at the crossing by constructing two underpasses. Crews will lower 42nd Street beneath two new bridges, one for DeMers Avenue and one for BNSF rail, eliminating train delays for a smoother, more reliable route.

Motorists can expect changing traffic patterns, lane shifts, and extended closures in the area. Beginning next month, 42nd Street will close between James Ray Drive and 43rd Street and remain closed through the 2026 construction season. Traffic will be detoured via Washington Street. DeMers Avenue will maintain east-west access through temporary traffic configurations.

Several nearby projects may also impact traffic in the area, including work along Interstate 29 between Exit 138 and Exit 145, construction of the Altru Sports Complex along 42nd Street, and updates to Ray Richards Golf Course.

Motorists are encouraged to slow down, follow posted signs, and use caution in construction zones, while planning ahead to allow extra travel time.

This project, led by the City of Grand Forks in partnership with the North Dakota Department of Transportation and BNSF Railway, has been a priority for the community for many years. In addition to improving traffic flow, the project will enhance safety, support future growth, and improve connectivity to key destinations throughout Grand Forks.

For project updates and more information, visit the project website: dot.nd.gov/42ndDemersUnderpass. Up-to-date road conditions and construction information can be found by calling 511 or visiting the ND Roads map at travel.dot.nd.gov.