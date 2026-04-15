Chestnut Hill Outdoors Supports Large-Scale Habitat Projects with Bulk Pallet Tree Packages

ALACHUA, FL, UNITED STATES, April 14, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Landowners, hunting clubs, and habitat managers working to improve large properties may utilize bulk pallet tree packages offered by Chestnut Hill Outdoors. These packages are structured to support larger planting projects by providing container-grown trees in higher quantities within a single shipment.Bulk pallet options are used in projects focused on establishing orchards, wildlife corridors, and other habitat features across rural and recreational properties. Sourcing trees in bulk can reduce the need for multiple individual purchases and simplify logistics for large-scale planting efforts.These types of packages are commonly applied on properties where wildlife management is a consideration. The planting of mast and fruit-producing trees can contribute to seasonal food availability for species such as deer and turkey, while also increasing plant diversity within the habitat.Available bulk pallet packages include groupings of tree varieties selected for their compatibility with wildlife-focused planting objectives. Examples include Dunstan chestnut trees and persimmon tree combinations, both of which are used in larger planting applications on hunting and rural properties.To explore available pallet options or learn more about large-quantity tree packages, visit www.chestnuthilloutdoors.com.

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