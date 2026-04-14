FenX Introduces Smartphone-Based Ear Scanning Process for Custom Earplug Orders

GRAWN, MI, UNITED STATES, April 14, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Fen X Custom has introduced a smartphone-based ear-scanning process that lets users order custom-molded earplugs without visiting a clinic or audiologist.Hearing protection has traditionally relied on disposable foam earplugs or over-the-ear devices, as well as in-person fittings for custom solutions. FenX’s approach uses a mobile application to capture images of the ear canal, which are then used to produce custom-fit earplugs.The process involves users scanning their ears using a smartphone. The company states that artificial intelligence is used to generate a digital model of the ear canal, which is then used in manufacturing. According to FenX, orders are produced and shipped within 48 hours of placement.This method is intended to reduce the time and steps typically associated with obtaining custom earplugs, which often require appointments and physical impressions.Fen X reports that its custom earplugs are designed for use across a range of environments, including music, shooting sports, and industrial settings. The company also offers adapters designed to integrate with several wireless earbud models, including Apple AirPods Pro, Sony WF-1000XM5 and XM4, Bose QuietComfort Earbuds, Samsung Galaxy Buds, and Google Pixel Buds Pro.Additional details about the technology and ordering process are available on the company’s website.

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