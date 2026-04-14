Illegal Aliens Sentenced for Re-entering the U.S. Without Authorization

Five aliens have been sentenced for illegally entering the United States after being previously deported from the country. Upon completion of their sentences, they will be subject to a detainer from United States Immigration and Customs Enforcement and will be taken into administrative immigration custody for removal from the U.S.These cases are part of Operation Take Back America, a nationwide initiative that marshals the full resources of the Department of Justice to repel the invasion of illegal immigration, achieve the total elimination of cartels and transnational criminal organizations, and to protect communities from the perpetrators of violent crime.

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